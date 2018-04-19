There’s a Yodelling Walmart Kid action figure and it’s just getting silly now

The viral sensation that is the Yodelling Walmart Kid has reached new heights – he’s now an action figure.

Mason Ramsay, 11, was recorded by a Walmart shopper in Harrisburg, Illinois singing the Lovesick Blues by Hank Williams in early April, and has since become a viral sensation across the globe.

Dano Brown, a 35-year-old artist from Southern California, has now made his toy version and put it up for auction on eBay.

(Dano Brown)

Dano told the Press Association he had the idea after seeing the video of Mason and being unable to get the song out of his head – a fate many have faced.

Just in case you’ve forgotten what young Mason’s cover sounded like…

#MasonRamsey yodeled his way into our hearts & aisles, so we’re putting on a concert at his local Walmart to let him shine! 🎸 #YodelChallenge pic.twitter.com/3TG8IO8zr1 — Walmart (@Walmart) April 3, 2018

“I said to a friend jokingly that I should make an action figure of him,” Dano said. “Then while I was working on an unrelated figure later on, I saw the tiny cowboy hat in my drawer full of parts.”

The doll almost didn’t get made however, as Dano thought Ramsey’s popularity was waning – how wrong he was.

“Luckily for both of us he made a surprise appearance at The Coachella Music Festival and he was back in the spotlight,” he said. “I finished putting together the figure and packaging very soon after.”

shout out to @whethanmusic for bringing me out at @coachella. What a dream! 📷: @takkamihagi A post shared by Mason Ramsey (@lilhankwilliams) on Apr 13, 2018 at 6:40pm PDT

The bids for the doll on eBay sat at $375 (£264) as of Thursday morning and Dano says he is “surprised and excited” by its progress.

“I wasn’t sure anyone would pay money for it but I always underestimate how weird the internet is,” he said.

Mason, or Lil Hank Williams, has also appeared on Ellen and his song has even been used to cheer on Boston Red Sox baseball players.