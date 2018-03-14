There’s a new trend for piercing your ring finger instead of getting a wedding band

The latest wedding trend to hit Instagram isn’t to do with table settings or dress styles, it’s a whole lot more extreme.

Some people are shunning the traditional wedding band or engagement ring for something much edgier: a piercing.

-Do you ? – I do !!! #fingerpiercing #ringpiercing #surfacepiercing Καλο σαββατοκυριακο σε ολους και ολες ! A post shared by Walk the Line Piercing (@walkthelinepiercing) on Feb 10, 2018 at 1:41am PST

It’s a simple idea – instead of wearing a ring, you pierce your fourth finger. This is one either for pain enthusiasts or those who are prone to losing jewellery.

Engagement tattoos have been around for a long time, so these piercings are really taking things to the next level for body modification fans.

Microdermal wykonany przy użyciu biżuterii @wildcat_polska! #microdermal #dermal #finger #fingerpiercing #piercing #piercinggoals #piercingshop #bodypiercing #bodymods #jewellery #like #engagementring #ring #work A post shared by Patrycja Nowak (@patrysiekk) on Feb 22, 2018 at 4:40am PST

Instagram user mstaaveley has the piercing. She says: “I got it done because I think it’s pretty. I think it’s something original, instead of just putting a simple ring on my finger.”

Yep. 2 autres bebe 💍💎 #medusa #piercing #ring #dermal #skin #fingerpiercing #finger #beautiful #eyes A post shared by Melissa (@mstaaveley) on Jan 13, 2018 at 3:32pm PST

If you were tempted, she says that it didn’t really hurt but was more of a “weird feeling”.

Finger piercings tend to either have one stud or two. With a solo stud, a microdermal anchor is placed beneath the skin and a piece of jewellery is inserted into the finger. With two, a bar pierces the skin and balls are attached on either side to hold it in place.

That finger piercing though #fingerpiercing #weightlossjourney #beforeandafterweightloss #weightloss #weightlosssurgery #gastricbypass #SNHU #drugfree #california #lgbt #lgbtq #marriedlife #ilovemyhusband #newlyweds #iloveyou #justmarried #toddler #ilovemytoddler #ilovemybaby #twoyearold #ilovemydaughter #iphoneonly A post shared by Annastasia (@thatmommyperson) on Jan 16, 2018 at 2:04pm PST

Any kind of finger piercing shouldn’t be taken lightly though. As the stud is on your hand, it’s even more likely to get knocked than anywhere else.

#microdermalpiercing #ringfingerpiercing #awesomeinkstudios #beckleywv #weddingringtattoo #aaronlegg My love for you is so #REAL I have a permanent symbol of my #LOVE and loyalty to you.. your name and a dermal for #LIFEEEEE!!! #FOREVERUNTILLALWAYS A post shared by 💋 -SabrinaMUA- 💋 (@makeupbysabrinalegg) on Mar 7, 2018 at 7:21pm PST

Not only this, but it’s more likely to get infected as you go about your day-to-day life, and rejection rates are higher than for other piercings.

#microdermal #fingerpiercing #hurdpiercing #hurdstudio A post shared by Hurd tattoo & piercing studio (@hurd_studio) on Mar 4, 2017 at 3:55am PST

If you do end up taking out the piercing, you’ll likely be left with a scar.

A piercing idea for me and my girlfriend instead of the basic ring idea for an engagement that we're getting in a few weeks. #love #guyswithpiercings #guyswithtattoos #guyswithplugs #guyswithgauges #girlswithtattoos #dermal #piercings #engagement #engagementpiercing #engagementring #implants #metal #lasvegas #alternative #crazy #pain #fiance #futurewife #creaturesofthenight #inlove A post shared by Stasis (@wilstasis) on Dec 4, 2017 at 9:42am PST

This is one bonus – it’s probably a lot cheaper than a flashy diamond ring.