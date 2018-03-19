There’s a new Spongebob Squarepants meme and it’s comparatively better than the rest

Spongebob Squarepants has become something of a meme generator in recent times, and its latest product is a doozy.

A long-running theme in the kids’ TV show is that the Krusty Krab, the burger joint where Spongebob works, is better and more successful than rival outlet the Chum Bucket – owned by calamitous villain Sheldon J Plankton.

Drawing on this theme, the latest Spongebob meme has seen Twitter users replacing the restaurants’ signs with other examples of stuff being better than other stuff – here’s some of the most popular opinions that have been shared.

1. Apparently, apple juice is better than orange

If your opinion isn't this one it's wrong pic.twitter.com/qp6si9KvT4 — VISIONARY J ON APPLE MUSIC (@visionaryj920) March 15, 2018

2. And Apple is better than Android

just gotta be honest with yall pic.twitter.com/vOfHyyXFaR — cherish (@IiIphag) March 17, 2018

3. Spotify has the edge over iTunes

4. Snapchat pre-update wins against Snapchat post-update

Well here’s one I think we could all agree on 🤔 pic.twitter.com/In1CHJPXtq — $xrhc🦅 (@lasxrhc) March 16, 2018

5. Wings beat legs

6. Brooklyn Nine-Nine versus the Big Bang Theory isn’t even a contest

there should be NO debate tbh pic.twitter.com/ZUyRyG82kj — WAITING FOR A LOVE, SIMON LINK TO DROP (@BlSEXUALROSA) March 17, 2018

7. Seems harsh, but some star signs are just better than others

you heard me henny. pic.twitter.com/JH99DQcWds — my name frankie ho. (@fraybomb) March 16, 2018

8. Almond milk tops cow’s milk

9. Vans wins the shoe war with Converse

you can’t change my mind pic.twitter.com/4Vf71KpD5B — i wanna be a cowboy, baby (@jnudey) March 16, 2018

10. Pancakes vanquish waffles, given the choice

the only comparison that matters pic.twitter.com/mMJbfgccFf — aliyah (@aliyahburrell) March 16, 2018

11. Loving dogs is a personal and selfish thing

12. Spongebob memes are taking over

A spongebob meme to determine which spongebob meme is better 😂 pic.twitter.com/WbTig0ql35 — CJ Reese (@cjreese98) March 18, 2018

While most of these examples are definitely opinion, this last point most certainly ain’t.