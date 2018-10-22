There's a new Pokémon movie being released and here's when it's coming to Ireland

Our inner Pokémon master is so excited.

This November, 'Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us' comes to the big screen.

It tells a new story of Ash and Pikachu as they team up with diverse characters to face unique challenges and thrilling Pokémon battles in this heartwarming film that illustrates the value of teamwork.

The feature-length anime film has a unique art style, new characters, and some exciting and fun surprises for fans both new and old to the extremely popular franchise.

Continuing from last year’s 'Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You', it follows young trainer Ash as he voyages with the adorable and fan favourite Pikachu as they continue with their Pokémon-capturing adventures.

The new installment takes place in the seaside town of Frau City, where an annual festival celebrating the legendary Pokémon Lugia is held each year, as it saved the town from danger in the years prior. When the festival’s livelihood is put at risk, Ash must team up with others in Frau City as well as some extremely familiar faces to face off a procession of Pokémon imposing threat to Frau City. This is an unmissable and thrilling installment and a complete treat for the whole family.

"'Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You' was a huge success last year and we are delighted to be bringing the next installment to fans across the UK & Ireland from November," said Joe Evea, MD CinEvents.

Screenings take place on November 24, December 1 plus additional screenings in select cinemas until December 3.

Attendees at selected screenings across the UK & Ireland will be able to pick up a free sample pack of The Pokémon Trading Card Game, featuring three random trading cards.

To find your closest participating cinema showing 'okémon the Movie: The Power of Us' and to book tickets click here.