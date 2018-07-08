There’s a Harry Maguire meme so good even the man himself is getting involved

Harry Maguire has been a revelation for England at the World Cup so far, so fans back home have decided to celebrate him in true 21st century style – they’ve made him into a meme.

A picture of Maguire, 25, and his girlfriend Fern Hawkins, taken after England’s victory over Colombia, has been doing the rounds online since the Leicester defender’s goalscoring masterclass against Sweden.

Starting with the man himself, here are five ways the picture of the two lovebirds is being used.

1. Reminding Fern to put the bins out, for footballing reasons

2. A teammate paying homage to Maguire’s thundering first half header against Sweden.

3. Discussing Maguire’s ability with his noggin.

4. Playing it cool with the ladies.

5. Taking aim at the unsporting side of football.

England face Croatia in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday July 11 at 7pm (BST).

- Press Association
