There's a gincredible festival coming to Cork this Easter

Since the Good Friday alcohol ban has been lifted, people around the country have been renaming the holy day as Great Friday.

And in Cork, they’ve taken it a step further by launching a Gin Festival deemed, Spirit of the City from March 30 - April 1.

Festival organiser Kevin Collins said that he wanted to create a festival to celebrate the renewal of the economy in Cork and the positivity now felt by many local merchants who will get to showcase their excellent beers, Gins and Food.

“With several of Cork’s top favourite street food vendors on site also, the event promises to whet all appetites as Local Chef Bryan McCarthy will be cooking up a Brunch each morning,” he said.

“We are expecting an influx of people to Cork this Easter week where guests can sample a host of local and internationally recognised Gins in our victorian style beer hall with lots of unique decor, wooden casks, long benches and tables where table service will be provided through-out to truly enhance the experience.”

Tickets will set you back €15 and are available here.