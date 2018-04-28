There were some strong reactions to last night's Late Late Show 8th referendum debate

Back to Discover Home

Last night’s Late Late Show featured the first major TV debate of the abortion referendum, with representatives from Together For Yes and Love Both making their cases.

With medical expert Dr Peter Boylan and journalist Wendy Grace both having their say, the floor was open to members of the audience telling their stories and asking questions.

Viewers at home also took to Twitter to have their say:
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover