There were some strong reactions to last night's Late Late Show 8th referendum debate

Last night’s Late Late Show featured the first major TV debate of the abortion referendum, with representatives from Together For Yes and Love Both making their cases.

With medical expert Dr Peter Boylan and journalist Wendy Grace both having their say, the floor was open to members of the audience telling their stories and asking questions.

Viewers at home also took to Twitter to have their say:

This woman from the No side talking about how she was going to travel for an abortion but then CHOSE not to — how can she not see the irony?! YOU CHOSE! #RepealThe8th #LateLate — Jamie Tuohy (@JamieTuohy) April 27, 2018

The latest poll shows that the public are starting to turn away in their droves from the radical proposal for abortion on demand put forward by the government. At this stage in the debate, a 9 point drop for Simon Harris' proposal is devastating for the yes side. #LoveBothVoteNO — Cora Sherlock (@CoraSherlock) April 20, 2018

I have a daughter with a serious intellectual disability. The waiting lists for support are ridiculous. So, when I hear people on the No side talking about "extra supports" for women I wonder what planet they are living on? It's just lip service #repealthe8th #LateLateShow — Aidan Comerford (@MrAComerford) April 27, 2018

I find it very tellingthat neither one of those advocating for a yes vote are agreeing with @wendyannegrace about introducing more positive supports for women in crisis pregnancies. #LoveBothVoteNO #latelate — Róisín (@Roisinflynn8) April 27, 2018

I’ve spent the last ten minutes in tears - the no side have called me a criminal #LateLateShow — Amelia (@roqueandrolle) April 27, 2018

To the man who had a go at me on campus for handing out no leaflets. Cheers for filling me with optimism that you think “Us backwards f***ing Catholics” are gonna win this. Not that it’s winning it’s stopping a dangerous change. #savethe8th — KtValjean (@Andsolivever) April 24, 2018

A yes vote would mean Grace would rest in peace and I could stop telling her story. For compassion. For care. - Tracey's story was hugely powerful on the #latelateshow. Watch what a yes vote on May 25 would mean for her #together4yes pic.twitter.com/Mf6fK8oDI5 — Together for Yes (@Together4yes) April 27, 2018

Actually can't believe people are still trying to justify killing babies #savethe8th — Seán Murray (@SeanMurray243) April 22, 2018

Taking lots of deep breaths watching the Referendum debates on #latelate

Doctor Peter Boylan...calmly & clearly stating the reality & the consequences of the 8th amendment.

Unlike the emotive & manipulative rhetoric of the No campaign.#Together4Yes #repealthe8th #thelatelate — Síle Seoige (@SileSeoige) April 27, 2018

Good job @RTELateLateShow Fair debate. @wendyannegrace made the issue so clear. Repeal means abortion for healthy babies of healthy mothers - not the rare, tragic hard cases. Govt must do better. Women deserve better. #LoveBothVoteNO — Miriam O'Regan (@MimajORegan) April 27, 2018