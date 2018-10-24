There was one moment that stood out for a lot of people during last night’s presidential debate

Back to Discover Home

The last presidential debate with all six candidates took place last night, ahead of the electorate going to the polls on Friday.

The key issues discussed included travellers' ethnicity, taxes, the Government jet and our Constitution but after praise for the show’s moderator David McCullagh, there was one moment that stood out for a lot of people.

And that was the exchange as Gaeilge between Michael D Higgins’ and Liadh Ní Riada
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover