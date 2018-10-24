There was one moment that stood out for a lot of people during last night’s presidential debate

The last presidential debate with all six candidates took place last night, ahead of the electorate going to the polls on Friday.

The key issues discussed included travellers' ethnicity, taxes, the Government jet and our Constitution but after praise for the show’s moderator David McCullagh, there was one moment that stood out for a lot of people.

And that was the exchange as Gaeilge between Michael D Higgins’ and Liadh Ní Riada

My favourite part of the #RTEPT #Aras18 debate so far was when Michael D and Liadh Ní Riada went off at each other as gaeilge and none of the other candidates had a clue what they were talking about. — John Boyne (@john_boyne) October 23, 2018

OFF MY SEAT FOR THE RUAILLE BUAILLE AS GAEILGE #RTEPT — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) October 23, 2018

Surely having the ability to speak Gaeilge should be a prerequisite of the office of Uachtarán na hÉireann 💚 #rtept — Mairéad Ní Chuaig (@MaireadNiChuaig) October 23, 2018

Loved watching Ni Riadha go for the ole reliable "as gaeilge" right hook. MDH came back at her like Ali. The rest of the candidates hadn't a clue #rtept — Kyle Malone (@BetterOffMalone) October 23, 2018

Oh is feidir linn abair as Gaeilge ages níl aon duine eile in ann é a thusicint, deireann Liath agus Micheal D



Joan is “a little confused” ...”what are you saying” oh she means why aren’t you talking about waiting lists...what? What?



It’s Irish Joan. #rtept — Theresa Newman (@TheresaNewIdea) October 23, 2018

People arguing as Gaeilge is gas. #rtept — Rick Nash (@AMTRick) October 23, 2018

That outburst of Gaeilge would have been even better with a Jim Ross reaction shot #aras18 #rtept pic.twitter.com/iyg2f4Gjav — Bram Stoker's Daracula (@darabrady8) October 23, 2018

Can we just have Miggeldy and Liadh debating as Gaeilge for the rest of this? #RTEPT #Aras18 — Avril Ní Dhúill (@Jazz_flautist) October 23, 2018

YOU WON'T OUT GAEILGE ME MICHAEL D! #rtept — Jenny Gilleece (@JennyGilleece) October 23, 2018

Can we have more passionate debate as gaeilge le do thoil? #Aras18 #RTEPT — Phil Guthrie #FBPE (@rothairisbeoir) October 23, 2018