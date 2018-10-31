'There was no going down on one knee' - woman announces engagement to ghost

For one British woman, the engagement to her boyfriend could not have come at a better time - given the time of year and that he is, in fact, a spirit.

So what better time than All Hallows Eve for the occasion to occur for the happy couple.

Amethyst Realm from Bristol claims that she has had sexual relations with at least 20 ghosts and has now announced her engagement to one.

She said that her ghost boyfriend popped the question after a nine-month relationship.

Speaking about the proposal, the 30-year-old told The Sun:

There was no going down on one knee because he doesn't have knees.

"But for the first time, I heard him speak. I could actually hear his voice and it was beautiful. Deep, sexy and real.”

Ms Realm had previously told This Morning that she first met her ghost boyfriend whilst on a walk in Australia out in the Bush when suddenly he approached her.

She said that it is an emotional, physical presence that she can feel.

She said that it was the first spirit presence that she "fell in love with" and that it is different than normal earthbound relationships with no need for conversation but "emotion and feeling and connection."

She said she hopes to have a "phantom baby" with her boyfriend in the future.

I know that it's real. It's my relationship, it's personal. I don't mind so much if people don't think its real.

Her family describe Amethyst as "alternative" but they are not fazed by her relationship and are pleased she has found love.

