There was a strong reaction to RTÉ’s The Big Picture - Young and Troubled last night

Last night, RTÉ One aired their documentary The Big Picture - Young and Troubled, which delved into the issue of mental health in Ireland, particularly amongst young people in this country.

Note: This article features content that many viewers may find upsetting. If you need to talk, contact: Samaritans 116 123 or Pieta House 1800 247247

The powerful hour-long TV documentary and studio discussion was the last installment in the national broadcaster’s mental health series.

Other items over the week included the 60-foot artwork by renowned artist Joe Caslin spanning three stories of the RTÉ building in Montrose, a specially curated 2fm Spotify playlist and a GAA panel discussion on this topic hosted by Evanne Ní Chuilinn.

The documentary featured Della Kiroy, who spoke to students about their day-to-day pressures, as well as other young people and parents currently coping with Ireland’s stretched services.

One of the most poignant interviews was with parents, Fiona and Tim Tuomey who shared the heartbreaking story of their 11-year-old daughter Milly, who died by suicide.

Milly Tuomey died by suicide when she was just 11 years old. Her parents, Fiona and Tim, believe she was failed by the system that was supposed to help them.



It was then followed by a studio discussion featuring 2 FM's Eoin McDermott, Keelin Shanley, and presenter, Della Kiroy.

Mental health advocate Niall ‘Bressie’ Breslin live-tweeted during the show thanking RTÉ for highlighting the important area of youth mental health, as well as sharing some hard-hitting facts.

As hard as that last few hours was, I am glad so many people got to see this and recognize the true extent of this problem. No amount of political spin or promises can be accepted now. Only acceptable reaction here is action and change #RTEBigPic — Niall Breslin (@nbrez) April 26, 2018

I know for so many watching this #RTEBigPic is immensely difficult but it’s important as a society we talk about this. I have been hearing these tragic stories for years wondering why can’t we do something to help. For those struggling with watching this, you are not alone. — Niall Breslin (@nbrez) April 26, 2018

You heard right. Our government have adolescents in adult psychiatric units. That is a human rights violation. #RTEBigPic — Niall Breslin (@nbrez) April 26, 2018

Many viewers also took to Twitter to share their own stories and reaction to the documentary.

As a psych nurse I’m glad that #rtebigpic has highlighted the absolute urgency for more resources in mental health especially CAMHS ! Time for the Irish government to stop failing our youth and vulnerable ! My heart breaks for the families telling their stories tonight 💔 — Eilish McElroy (@Eilish_McElroy) April 26, 2018

In Ireland we produce approx 75 professional psychologists a year ... hence the shortage . not enough funding for training, not enough psychologists #RTEBigPic #YouthMentalHealth #TheBigPicture ... — Dr Eddie Murphy (@dreddiemurphy) April 26, 2018

I've worked in CAMHS for 15 years, staff are traumatised, the system is traumatised but most importantly those young people who are already traumatised should be protected from further trauma #RTEBigPic #youthmentalhealth — Mark Smyth (@psychpolis) April 26, 2018

Ireland is crying out for more qualified clinical psychologists to deal with the long waiting lists for youth mental health services, but getting onto a clinical psych degree programme is near impossible. This makes no sense #RTEBigPic — Jessie Barr (@JessieBarr247) April 26, 2018

Speaking as a young person who has suffered with their mental health and continues to suffer, I can confidently say that camhs and the hse system in general is disgraceful if my mother had been unable to send me privately for treatment I simply wouldn’t be here #YouthMentalHealth — cara (@caraax99) April 26, 2018

Just to-day had to explain to a mother who was refused by early intervention that her daughter with behavioral issues would have to wait more than a year to be seen by psychology. We are failing our children. #YouthMentalHealth — Dr Nina Byrnes (@DrNinaByrnes) April 26, 2018

