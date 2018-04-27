There was a strong reaction to RTÉ’s The Big Picture - Young and Troubled last night

Last night, RTÉ One aired their documentary The Big Picture - Young and Troubled, which delved into the issue of mental health in Ireland, particularly amongst young people in this country.

    Note: This article features content that many viewers may find upsetting.

    If you need to talk, contact: Samaritans 116 123 or Pieta House 1800 247247

The powerful hour-long TV documentary and studio discussion was the last installment in the national broadcaster’s mental health series.

Other items over the week included the 60-foot artwork by renowned artist Joe Caslin spanning three stories of the RTÉ building in Montrose, a specially curated 2fm Spotify playlist and a GAA panel discussion on this topic hosted by Evanne Ní Chuilinn.

The documentary featured Della Kiroy, who spoke to students about their day-to-day pressures, as well as other young people and parents currently coping with Ireland’s stretched services.

One of the most poignant interviews was with parents, Fiona and Tim Tuomey who shared the heartbreaking story of their 11-year-old daughter Milly, who died by suicide.

It was then followed by a studio discussion featuring 2 FM's Eoin McDermott, Keelin Shanley, and presenter, Della Kiroy.

Mental health advocate Niall ‘Bressie’ Breslin live-tweeted during the show thanking RTÉ for highlighting the important area of youth mental health, as well as sharing some hard-hitting facts.

Many viewers also took to Twitter to share their own stories and reaction to the documentary.

In case you missed it, you can catch up on The Big Picture – Young and Troubled via the RTÉ Player
By Anna O'Donoghue

