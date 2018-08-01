There is a dancing meme, new and sweet, here are 17
Symbols and punctuation marks have been used to make pictures of everything from houses to people shrugging their shoulders in the world of Twitter memes.
The latest example is a meme of a dancer, so here are 17 ways the sassy character is being used.
1. Telling people about your love life
im— larri 🥀 (@LARRAYXO) July 31, 2018
⊂_ヽ
＼＼ going
＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
> ⌒ヽ
/ へ＼to
/ / ＼＼
ﾚ ノ ヽ_つbe
/ /
/ /|
( (ヽsingle
| |、＼
| 丿 ＼ ⌒)
| | ) /
ノ ) Lﾉ forever
(_／
2. Celebrating Swedish pop music
YOU ARE THE DANCING QUEEN— trevør jønes (@jonestm97) July 31, 2018
YOUNG AND SWEET
ONLY 17
⊂_ヽ
＼＼ 🎀
＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
> ⌒ヽ
/ へ＼
/ / ＼＼
ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ
/ /
/ /|
( (ヽ
| |、＼
| 丿 ＼ ⌒)
| | ) /
ノ ) Lﾉ
(_／
3. Real talk about communicating in 2018
Time to— Victoria (@vicxkat) August 1, 2018
⊂_ヽ
＼＼ be on twitter
＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
> ⌒ヽ
/ へ＼
/ / ＼＼but ignore my texts
ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ
/ /
/ /|
( (ヽ
| |、＼
| 丿 ＼ ⌒)
| | ) /
ノ ) Lﾉ
(_／
4. Promoting green habits
reusable— eva gutowski (@lifeaseva) August 1, 2018
⊂_ヽ
＼＼ straw
＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
> ⌒ヽ
/ へ＼
/ / ＼＼energy
ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ
/ /
/ /|
( (ヽ
| |、＼
| 丿 ＼ ⌒)
| | ) /
ノ ) Lﾉ
5. Laying down some ground rules for evenings out
it’s a girls— 𝖑𝖔𝖘𝖊𝖗 ⋆ (@tristehomo) August 1, 2018
⊂_ヽ
＼＼ night
＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
> ⌒ヽ
/ へ＼
/ / ＼＼out
ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ
/ /
/ /|
( (ヽ
| |、＼
| 丿 ＼ ⌒)
| | ) /
ノ ) Lﾉ
(_／no boys no boys
6. Responding to most situations
i— 🎨 (@artmosphxre) July 31, 2018
⊂_ヽ
＼＼ don't
＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
> ⌒ヽ
/ へ＼
/ / ＼＼care
ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ
/ /
/ /|
( (ヽ
| |、＼
| 丿 ＼ ⌒)
| | ) /
ノ ) Lﾉ
(_／
7. Moaning about the weather
It’s way too— carina (@saphirca) July 31, 2018
⊂_ヽ
＼＼ hot in
＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
> ⌒ヽ
/ へ＼
/ / ＼＼Germany
ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ
/ / I am
/ /|
( (ヽ literally
| |、＼
| 丿 ＼ ⌒)
| | ) / dying lol
ノ ) Lﾉ
8. Referencing modern popular musical troupe 5 Seconds Of Summer
dancing through our house with the— 𝕜𝕒𝕥 | ia (@1980SVALENTINE) July 24, 2018
ghost
⊂_ヽ
＼＼ of
＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
> ⌒ヽ
/ へ＼
/ / ＼＼you
ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ
/ /
/ /|
( (ヽ
| |、＼
| 丿 ＼ ⌒)
| | ) /
ノ ) Lﾉ
(_／
9. Telling your technology to do things with a bit more style
alexa— Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) August 1, 2018
⊂_ヽ
＼＼ play
＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
> ⌒ヽ
/ へ＼God
/ / ＼＼
ﾚ ノ ヽ_つis
/ /
/ /|
( (ヽa
| |、＼
| 丿 ＼ ⌒)
| | ) /
ノ ) Lﾉ woman
(_／
10. Imagining a hip hop artist’s 12am eating habits
Rare photo of Lil Uzi Vert going downstairs to get a midnight snack— LilSasquatch (@lilsasquatch66) July 31, 2018
⊂_ヽ
＼＼
＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
> ⌒ヽ
/ へ＼
/ / ＼＼
ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ
/ /
/ /|
( (ヽ
| |、＼
| 丿 ＼ ⌒)
| | ) /
ノ ) Lﾉ
(_／
11. Promoting inclusiveness
its— 𝒥𝒶𝓎🐺🦇 (@authoradj) August 1, 2018
⊂_ヽ
＼＼ respect non-binary people
＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
> ⌒ヽ
/ へ＼
/ / ＼＼time
ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ
/ /
/ /|
( (ヽ
| |、＼
| 丿 ＼ ⌒)
| | ) /
ノ ) Lﾉ
(_／
12. Thinkin Bout You, if you was Frank Ocean
i— nick (@3hunnathot) August 1, 2018
⊂_ヽ
＼＼ love
＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
> ⌒ヽ
/ へ＼
/ / ＼＼frank ocean
ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ
/ /
/ /|
( (ヽ
| |、＼
| 丿 ＼ ⌒)
| | ) /
ノ ) Lﾉ
(_／
13. Illustrating a break-up
My girl leaving me in the middle of the night after finding out Jacob Sartorius is single— LilSasquatch (@lilsasquatch66) July 31, 2018
⊂_ヽ
＼＼
＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
> ⌒ヽ
/ へ＼
/ / ＼＼
ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ
/ /
/ /|
( (ヽ
| |、＼
| 丿 ＼ ⌒)
| | ) /
ノ ) Lﾉ
(_／
14. Planning for your economic future
Pensions— Jo Grady (@DrJoGrady) August 1, 2018
⊂_ヽ
＼＼ are
＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
> ⌒ヽ
/ へ＼
/ / ＼＼deferred wages
ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ
/ /
/ /|
( (ヽ
| |、＼
| 丿 ＼ ⌒)
| | ) /
ノ ) Lﾉ
(_／
15. Encouraging crowds to get rowdy
Let’s start a— Lit Sadboi💯 (@EchoXrayMusic) August 1, 2018
⊂_ヽ
＼＼ mosh pit
＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
> ⌒ヽ
/ へ＼
/ / ＼＼
ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ
/ /
/ /|
( (ヽ
| |、＼
| 丿 ＼ ⌒)
| | ) /
ノ ) Lﾉ
(_／
16. Referring to the King of Pop
⊂_ヽ— ☆ (@happytoastt) July 31, 2018
＼＼ heeeeheee
＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
> ⌒ヽ
/ へ＼
/ / ＼＼HEEEHEEEEE
ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ
/ /
/ /|
( (ヽ
| |、＼
| 丿 ＼ ⌒)ITS MICHAEL JACKSON
| | ) /
ノ ) Lﾉ
(_／
17. Trying to be a little different
🏃♂️💨 🦖💨— スロウ®︎ (@slowchestra) July 31, 2018
⊂_ヽ
＼＼
＼( ･ ᴥ･ ) おつかREX
> ⌒ヽ
/ へ＼
/ / ＼＼
ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ
/ /
/ /|
( (ヽ
| |、＼
| 丿 ＼ ⌒)
| | ) /
`ノ ) Lﾉ
(_／
