There is a dancing meme, new and sweet, here are 17

Symbols and punctuation marks have been used to make pictures of everything from houses to people shrugging their shoulders in the world of Twitter memes.

The latest example is a meme of a dancer, so here are 17 ways the sassy character is being used.

1. Telling people about your love life

2. Celebrating Swedish pop music

3. Real talk about communicating in 2018

4. Promoting green habits

5. Laying down some ground rules for evenings out

6. Responding to most situations

7. Moaning about the weather

8. Referencing modern popular musical troupe 5 Seconds Of Summer

9. Telling your technology to do things with a bit more style

10. Imagining a hip hop artist’s 12am eating habits

11. Promoting inclusiveness

12. Thinkin Bout You, if you was Frank Ocean

13. Illustrating a break-up

14. Planning for your economic future

15. Encouraging crowds to get rowdy

16. Referring to the King of Pop

17. Trying to be a little different

