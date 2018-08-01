There is a dancing meme, new and sweet, here are 17

Symbols and punctuation marks have been used to make pictures of everything from houses to people shrugging their shoulders in the world of Twitter memes.

The latest example is a meme of a dancer, so here are 17 ways the sassy character is being used.

1. Telling people about your love life

im

⊂_ヽ

＼＼ going

＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

> ⌒ヽ

/ へ＼to

/ / ＼＼

ﾚ ノ ヽ_つbe

/ /

/ /|

( (ヽsingle

| |、＼

| 丿 ＼ ⌒)

| | ) /

ノ ) Lﾉ forever

(_／ — larri 🥀 (@LARRAYXO) July 31, 2018

2. Celebrating Swedish pop music

YOU ARE THE DANCING QUEEN

YOUNG AND SWEET

ONLY 17

⊂_ヽ

＼＼ 🎀

＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

> ⌒ヽ

/ へ＼

/ / ＼＼

ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ

/ /

/ /|

( (ヽ

| |、＼

| 丿 ＼ ⌒)

| | ) /

ノ ) Lﾉ

(_／ — trevør jønes (@jonestm97) July 31, 2018

3. Real talk about communicating in 2018

Time to

⊂_ヽ

＼＼ be on twitter

＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

> ⌒ヽ

/ へ＼

/ / ＼＼but ignore my texts

ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ

/ /

/ /|

( (ヽ

| |、＼

| 丿 ＼ ⌒)

| | ) /

ノ ) Lﾉ

(_／ — Victoria (@vicxkat) August 1, 2018

4. Promoting green habits

reusable

⊂_ヽ

＼＼ straw

＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

> ⌒ヽ

/ へ＼

/ / ＼＼energy

ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ

/ /

/ /|

( (ヽ

| |、＼

| 丿 ＼ ⌒)

| | ) /

ノ ) Lﾉ — eva gutowski (@lifeaseva) August 1, 2018

5. Laying down some ground rules for evenings out

it’s a girls

⊂_ヽ

＼＼ night

＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

> ⌒ヽ

/ へ＼

/ / ＼＼out

ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ

/ /

/ /|

( (ヽ

| |、＼

| 丿 ＼ ⌒)

| | ) /

ノ ) Lﾉ

(_／no boys no boys — 𝖑𝖔𝖘𝖊𝖗 ⋆ (@tristehomo) August 1, 2018

6. Responding to most situations

i

⊂_ヽ

＼＼ don't

＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

> ⌒ヽ

/ へ＼

/ / ＼＼care

ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ

/ /

/ /|

( (ヽ

| |、＼

| 丿 ＼ ⌒)

| | ) /

ノ ) Lﾉ

(_／ — 🎨 (@artmosphxre) July 31, 2018

7. Moaning about the weather

It’s way too

⊂_ヽ

＼＼ hot in

＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

> ⌒ヽ

/ へ＼

/ / ＼＼Germany

ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ

/ / I am

/ /|

( (ヽ literally

| |、＼

| 丿 ＼ ⌒)

| | ) / dying lol

ノ ) Lﾉ — carina (@saphirca) July 31, 2018

8. Referencing modern popular musical troupe 5 Seconds Of Summer

dancing through our house with the



ghost

⊂_ヽ

＼＼ of

＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

> ⌒ヽ

/ へ＼

/ / ＼＼you

ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ

/ /

/ /|

( (ヽ

| |、＼

| 丿 ＼ ⌒)

| | ) /

ノ ) Lﾉ

(_／ — 𝕜𝕒𝕥 | ia (@1980SVALENTINE) July 24, 2018

9. Telling your technology to do things with a bit more style

alexa

⊂_ヽ

＼＼ play

＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

> ⌒ヽ

/ へ＼God

/ / ＼＼

ﾚ ノ ヽ_つis

/ /

/ /|

( (ヽa

| |、＼

| 丿 ＼ ⌒)

| | ) /

ノ ) Lﾉ woman

(_／ — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) August 1, 2018

10. Imagining a hip hop artist’s 12am eating habits

Rare photo of Lil Uzi Vert going downstairs to get a midnight snack

⊂_ヽ

＼＼

＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

> ⌒ヽ

/ へ＼

/ / ＼＼

ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ

/ /

/ /|

( (ヽ

| |、＼

| 丿 ＼ ⌒)

| | ) /

ノ ) Lﾉ

(_／ — LilSasquatch (@lilsasquatch66) July 31, 2018

11. Promoting inclusiveness

its

⊂_ヽ

＼＼ respect non-binary people

＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

> ⌒ヽ

/ へ＼

/ / ＼＼time

ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ

/ /

/ /|

( (ヽ

| |、＼

| 丿 ＼ ⌒)

| | ) /

ノ ) Lﾉ

(_／ — 𝒥𝒶𝓎🐺🦇 (@authoradj) August 1, 2018

12. Thinkin Bout You, if you was Frank Ocean

i

⊂_ヽ

＼＼ love

＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

> ⌒ヽ

/ へ＼

/ / ＼＼frank ocean

ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ

/ /

/ /|

( (ヽ

| |、＼

| 丿 ＼ ⌒)

| | ) /

ノ ) Lﾉ

(_／ — nick (@3hunnathot) August 1, 2018

13. Illustrating a break-up

My girl leaving me in the middle of the night after finding out Jacob Sartorius is single

⊂_ヽ

＼＼

＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

> ⌒ヽ

/ へ＼

/ / ＼＼

ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ

/ /

/ /|

( (ヽ

| |、＼

| 丿 ＼ ⌒)

| | ) /

ノ ) Lﾉ

(_／ — LilSasquatch (@lilsasquatch66) July 31, 2018

14. Planning for your economic future

Pensions

⊂_ヽ

＼＼ are

＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

> ⌒ヽ

/ へ＼

/ / ＼＼deferred wages

ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ

/ /

/ /|

( (ヽ

| |、＼

| 丿 ＼ ⌒)

| | ) /

ノ ) Lﾉ

(_／ — Jo Grady (@DrJoGrady) August 1, 2018

15. Encouraging crowds to get rowdy

Let’s start a

⊂_ヽ

＼＼ mosh pit

＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

> ⌒ヽ

/ へ＼

/ / ＼＼

ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ

/ /

/ /|

( (ヽ

| |、＼

| 丿 ＼ ⌒)

| | ) /

ノ ) Lﾉ

(_／ — Lit Sadboi💯 (@EchoXrayMusic) August 1, 2018

16. Referring to the King of Pop

⊂_ヽ

＼＼ heeeeheee

＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

> ⌒ヽ

/ へ＼

/ / ＼＼HEEEHEEEEE

ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ

/ /

/ /|

( (ヽ

| |、＼

| 丿 ＼ ⌒)ITS MICHAEL JACKSON

| | ) /

ノ ) Lﾉ

(_／ — ☆ (@happytoastt) July 31, 2018

17. Trying to be a little different

🏃‍♂️💨 🦖💨

⊂_ヽ

＼＼

＼( ･ ᴥ･ ) おつかREX

> ⌒ヽ

/ へ＼

/ / ＼＼

ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ

/ /

/ /|

( (ヽ

| |、＼

| 丿 ＼ ⌒)

| | ) /

`ノ ) Lﾉ

(_／ — スロウ®︎ (@slowchestra) July 31, 2018

- Press Association