The world’s ugliest dog has been crowned and Twitter absolutely loves her
25/06/2018 - 10:20:00Back to Twitter Discover Home
A nine-year-old English Bulldog has won the title of 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog.
Zsa Zsa saw off stiff competition to take home $1,500 on Saturday evening Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in San Francisco.
Zsa Zsa’s owner, Megan Brainard from Anoka, Minnesota, came across her long-tongued, wide-shouldered dog on a pet-finding site.
The competition may seem a little unkind to the less-than-aesthetically-pleasing animals, but it exists to promote adoption from shelters.
As well as the $1,500 reward, Zsa Zsa was given a huge trophy and a matching donation to the rescue home Megan adopted her from.
Other competitors included blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.
Zsa Zsa’s victory shoved her into the spotlight, with fans taking to Twitter to defend her from the “ugly” moniker.
Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota, will receive $1,500 for Zsa Zsa’s win. Brainard found Zsa Zsa on a pet-finding site.
Congratulations to the 2018 #WorldsUgliestDog Contest WINNER Zsa Zsa! Charming the judges with her beauty and talent Zsa Zsa pulled in front of the pack, taking this year’s crown at the #SonomaMarinFair! @pawscouttag pic.twitter.com/pVAXgT3BzZ— Sonoma-Marin Fair (@SonomaMarinFair) June 24, 2018
Zsa Zsa, you are adorable!! ❤️ I’d love to congratulate you with some pets! 🐶😁— I've Pet That Dog (@IvePetThatDog) June 25, 2018
i would die for Zsa Zsa— ashley ☀️ (@a__millzz) June 25, 2018
Awwwww. Don’t listen to them Zsa Zsa! You’re adorable! https://t.co/TidJikAbfC— Brady Strachan (@BradyStrachan) June 25, 2018
Zsazsa you are a beautiful girl!— mick jessen (@mick_jessen) June 25, 2018
zsa zsa isnt ugly you guys are just mean!!!!!!!1— kea (@honeyscoops) June 25, 2018
Well done Zsa Zsa!
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here