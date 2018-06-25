The world’s ugliest dog has been crowned and Twitter absolutely loves her

A nine-year-old English Bulldog has won the title of 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog.

Zsa Zsa saw off stiff competition to take home $1,500 on Saturday evening Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in San Francisco.

Zsa Zsa’s owner, Megan Brainard from Anoka, Minnesota, came across her long-tongued, wide-shouldered dog on a pet-finding site.

The competition may seem a little unkind to the less-than-aesthetically-pleasing animals, but it exists to promote adoption from shelters.

Wild Thang struts its stuff (Jeff Chiu/AP)

As well as the $1,500 reward, Zsa Zsa was given a huge trophy and a matching donation to the rescue home Megan adopted her from.

Other competitors included blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.

Rascal Deux shows off (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Zsa Zsa’s victory shoved her into the spotlight, with fans taking to Twitter to defend her from the “ugly” moniker.

Congratulations to the 2018 #WorldsUgliestDog Contest WINNER Zsa Zsa! Charming the judges with her beauty and talent Zsa Zsa pulled in front of the pack, taking this year’s crown at the #SonomaMarinFair! @pawscouttag pic.twitter.com/pVAXgT3BzZ — Sonoma-Marin Fair (@SonomaMarinFair) June 24, 2018

Zsa Zsa, you are adorable!! ❤️ I’d love to congratulate you with some pets! 🐶😁 — I've Pet That Dog (@IvePetThatDog) June 25, 2018

i would die for Zsa Zsa — ashley ☀️ (@a__millzz) June 25, 2018

Awwwww. Don’t listen to them Zsa Zsa! You’re adorable! https://t.co/TidJikAbfC — Brady Strachan (@BradyStrachan) June 25, 2018

Zsazsa you are a beautiful girl! — mick jessen (@mick_jessen) June 25, 2018

zsa zsa isnt ugly you guys are just mean!!!!!!!1 — kea (@honeyscoops) June 25, 2018

Well done Zsa Zsa!

- Press Association