The world’s ugliest dog has been crowned and Twitter absolutely loves her

Back to Twitter Discover Home

A nine-year-old English Bulldog has won the title of 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog.

Zsa Zsa saw off stiff competition to take home $1,500 on Saturday evening Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in San Francisco.

Zsa Zsa’s owner, Megan Brainard from Anoka, Minnesota, came across her long-tongued, wide-shouldered dog on a pet-finding site.

The competition may seem a little unkind to the less-than-aesthetically-pleasing animals, but it exists to promote adoption from shelters.

Wild Thang struts its stuff (Jeff Chiu/AP)

As well as the $1,500 reward, Zsa Zsa was given a huge trophy and a matching donation to the rescue home Megan adopted her from.

Other competitors included blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.

Rascal Deux shows off (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Zsa Zsa’s victory shoved her into the spotlight, with fans taking to Twitter to defend her from the “ugly” moniker.

Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota, will receive $1,500 for Zsa Zsa’s win. Brainard found Zsa Zsa on a pet-finding site.

Well done Zsa Zsa!

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, UglyDog, UK, Dog, San Francisco, ugly, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover