The world’s first crowdsourced craft beer hotel is coming to Scotland

If you love craft beer, you’ll want to book yourself into the first ever ‘craft beer hotel’, where not only is the bar well stocked, but the hoppy vibe filters into every aspect of the joint, from the spa to the breakfast offerings. Yep, beer at breakfast.

That’s the idea behind The DogHouse, BrewDog’s craft beer hotel, set to open in Ellon, Aberdeenshire in Scotland, next to their already established HQ and brewery, in early 2019.

Set to be a beery Disneyland for grown ups, the project was made possible thanks to BrewDog’s crowdfunding initiative, ‘Equity For Punks’ which has raised over £53 million from 73,000 investors.

They also raised more than $300,000 through website Indiegogo – even though they were only aiming for $200,000. It wasn’t just the love of beer that had people investing in the US, where another DogHouse will be built in Columbus, Ohio; $60 would get you your name on the bar, while those who forked out $5,000 will get to host their own event, alongside a $1,000 bar tab. And you can still donate towards the Scottish venue.

We’ve smashed through £10m & reached our initial goal for Equity for Punks V! 🎉 The support from our Equity Punks has blown us away and we’re now into funding for our stretch goal. There’s still time to invest if you follow the link in our bio! Capital At Risk. • • • #brewdog #beer #craftbeer #fundraising #goal #10million #equityforpunks #equityforpunksv #equitypunk #equitypunks #equity #shares #invest #investment #brewery A post shared by BrewDog (@brewdogofficial) on Jan 12, 2018 at 4:52am PST

But what should visitors expect when the doors to The DogHouse finally open?

Well, there will be beer-themed spa treatments with ‘special hop oils’, malted barley massages, ‘hoppy feet pedicures’ and hot tubs made out of beer barrels to sink into.

Each of the 26-rooms will have its own craft beer tap and beer fridge – not just any beer fridge though, you’ll find it in your shower. You’ll be able to watch the goings on of the brewery from your bedroom, and true beer geeks can even take a tour. Cheers to that.