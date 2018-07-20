The World Cup of Maths: Still a chance for Ireland to bring home gold from Russia

There may still be a chance for Ireland to bring home the gold from Russia this Summer.

ALOHA winners.

Five ALOHA Ireland students will travel to Moscow to demonstrate their calculation abilities and compete on an international stage.

The ALOHA Mental Arithmetic International Competition takes place on Sunday, July 22 in the World Trade Centre, Moscow and for the first time ever, Irish students will take part.

They will attempt to complete 70 calculations in just 5 minutes using the abacus, hands or mental arithmetic.

They will go up against over 500 students from across the globe, including countries like China, Malaysia, India, Bangladesh, Russia, Mexico, Spain, Sweden, Croatia, Portugal and more.

Ashkan (left) and other champions.

Sultan (7), Ashkan (8) and Aziza (9) from Dublin have been attending ALOHA after-school classes since September 2016.

Ashkan recently took home the 2nd place trophy from Ireland's National Competition held in Malahide Rugby Club on June 10, 2018.

Ashkan and his Dad.

Ashkan correctly answered 67 calculations in 5 minutes using mental arithmetic (visualisation of the abacus) with exceptional speed and accuracy.

More recently last February, sisters Ariana (12) and Casiana (10) from Kildare, joined their local ALOHA group and already have their eyes on international recognition.

Casiana from Kildare has recently joined ALOHA.

ALOHA Mental Arithmetic, an International Abacus Math network, celebrates it's 25th anniversary this year.

The programme operates in more than 35 countries with over 4 million students worldwide.

It's a unique and effective Abacus method of teaching mental arithmetic enables children to perform complex arithmetic operations without the use of calculator at breathtaking speed.

- Digital Desk