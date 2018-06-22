The #WhatTheFluffChallenge is baffling dogs in more ways than one
22/06/2018 - 08:19:00Back to Discover Home
The #WhatTheFluffChallenge is basically a game of peek-a-boo with your dog, but some of these puppers are a little more switched on than they seem.
Dog owners taking part in the challenge hold a sheet or something similar in between them and their dog, before dropping the sheet and moving away, making it seem as though they’ve disappeared.
#whatthefluffchallenge 😂 pic.twitter.com/48pNXWoLPc— Katy Byrd (@katyebyrd) June 20, 2018
The dogs then ponder where their owner has got to, before being reunited with them.
#WhatTheFluffChallenge pic.twitter.com/y8779ZlxGG— Liv (@oliviadoerr) June 21, 2018
But it doesn’t always go to plan. You have to get up pretty early to catch some of these pets out.
We tried #WhatTheFluffChallenge and we #failed 😂🤷🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/QfcOXE5HnJ— Becca G (@HeyItsBeccaAnn) June 21, 2018
Meanwhile, others might be fooled once, but twice? No chance.
Only got em once #whatthefluffchallenge pic.twitter.com/cbCMdMD5lc— Katy Byrd (@katyebyrd) June 20, 2018
Be afraid. The dogs are learning.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here