The utterly memeable meeting of Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian West

When Kim Kardashian West posed for a picture in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump she must have known what was to come next.

The official picture was all flags and phones in the Oval Office and excitedly shared by Trump on his go-to platform Twitter.

The two did discuss genuine issues – including the incarceration of Alice Marie Johnson, 63 – a woman serving a life sentence for non-violent drug offences and who is not eligible for parole.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 31, 2018

We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she —and so many like her—will get a second chance at life. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 31, 2018

But the picture was an opportunity too good to miss for online creatives.

Where some saw the US president and a reality TV star others saw something entirely different and it wasn’t all down to Photoshop.

At least not in every case.

This Addams Family reboot looks *amazing.* pic.twitter.com/zDrD3JxDwu — bertolt blecht (@benschwartzy) May 30, 2018

Donald is wearing KKW Beauty foundation in Nonsensical Screaming Papaya and Kim is sporting creme lipstick in Kanye We Need to Talk pic.twitter.com/zYqZPUK8ka — kyla (@whatkyIasaid) May 30, 2018

Perhaps he should be talking to another Kim.

Or another reality star.

Great meeting with @ItsTheSituation today, talked about student loan debt and climate change. pic.twitter.com/CjP447Ak2E — Insónias em Carvão (@insoniascarvao) May 30, 2018

And for some, the sheer bizarreness of the scene could only be amplified.

Fixed @realDonaldTrump and @KimKardashian meeting. It was all a crazy made up scene in the #Shazam movie. pic.twitter.com/VrEg5k7JDI — JUSTIN KOWALSKI (@J_Rocka) May 30, 2018

You have just entered the Twilight Zone. pic.twitter.com/YM0zTFBSuX — Bennett Hall (@bennetthall) May 31, 2018

This guy even made a version to meme.

have at it, Internet pic.twitter.com/9p9y10xcbn — Justin McGuire (@justintmcguire) May 31, 2018

And had a crack at it himself.

Come #MAGA with us, Danny. Forever and ever and ever pic.twitter.com/M9f1Wbzh9l — Justin McGuire (@justintmcguire) May 31, 2018

The internet didn’t break this time but it was a picture truly of its age.

I know this is a cliche take but god imagine going back in time even three years and explaining this pic.twitter.com/hstOajhJDe — Kath Barbadoro (@kathbarbadoro) May 30, 2018

If you would’ve told me five years ago Donald Trump would be POTUS and Kim Kardashian would be in the Oval Office discussing prison reform with him I would have called you insane.



We truly live in the darkest timeline. — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) May 30, 2018

- Press Association