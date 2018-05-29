The unpopular opinion meme is here to help you express yourself

If you struggle to articulate your opinions online, this meme could be for you.

It all started with the Barack Obama mic-drop gif, which user Summer Jeanne asked Twitter users to caption. Although she made the post last year, it started to gain traction over the weekend.

Quote this with your unpopular opinion: pic.twitter.com/Bgx9OdKTCr — Summer Jeanne💛 (@canslers36) June 14, 2017

So far, so good. Twitter users began replying with unpopular opinions of all kinds.

Fruit and cake shouldn’t mix https://t.co/roJ0n9RsBc — ANNIE DREA (@AnnieDreaXO) May 28, 2018

High school was NOT the best years of my life and I feel bad for people who thought they were https://t.co/99Rhn8XMNY — Maggie✨🌸🌙 (@Maggie_fultz) May 28, 2018

As with everything popular on Twitter though, the meme began to take on a life of its own, with users making “editions” of the meme for different communities.

From those shining a light on injustice to Twitter users who just want to have fun, the result sure was a rollercoaster of emotions.

In all honesty, a lot of these seem pretty popular, but let’s forget that while we peruse the development of this meme.

Let’s start off with how we treat each other.

Unpopular Opinion: Relationship Edition pic.twitter.com/0fnmZPf3Pm — Royce Tyler (@longlivetrawww) May 28, 2018

Constantly fighting, breaking up, and getting back together is not “true love finding its way back”. Y’all look like some clowns https://t.co/ODhcrauePq — Jefe ™️ (@__BigJefe) May 28, 2018

Men deserve to receive the same type of caring, attention & reassurance women do in a relationship https://t.co/ztwJrekvyt — Alena Haun (@ahaun_solo) May 29, 2018

The longevity of a relationship doesn’t matter if it’s toxic‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/POjhvTJue3 — 🍍 (@haley_shea96) May 29, 2018

And quickly move on to gamers’ unpopular opinions.

Videogames are a part of a larger culture and as such have a responsibility to seriously examine how they contribute toward harmful attitudes and ideas—including violent ones https://t.co/H6RJCuOPTI — Harry "May Showers” Mackin (@Shiitakeharry) May 29, 2018

Skyrim is boring and dull, the gameplay is nowhere near as fun as New Vegas and you can't kill people who deserve it https://t.co/UTQh1tLNFi — Halina (@VoltWrecker) May 29, 2018

Believers in astrology dropped some opinion bombs.

Taurus senses everything except when they are wrong https://t.co/JlStiqHwOG — C.J. (@someMoor) May 29, 2018

Aries are a gift from satan https://t.co/DUVsrRlDpn — kayla (@smileyyfaccee) May 29, 2018

Undocumented immigrants and their allies used the trend to raise awareness of issues the community faces.

it’s great that a lot of young people are unapologetic about being undocumented, but a lot of our older family members like to keep that info private and we all need to do a better job of respecting that https://t.co/b80XrC9sta — L C (@ElsieNextDoor) May 29, 2018

Citizens who are barely seeing the urgency to stop deportations & dismantle ICE are still taking up a lot of space with performative allyship when they can listen & amplify the voices of illegals who have been putting in the work for years! https://t.co/hrUrOSIZbR — Patina Siempre 🛸 (@AlienDesmadre) May 29, 2018

Music fans expressed some hard-hitting opinions.

Norway has the most underrated singers that make bops after bops such as @astridsofficial @thisissigrid @DagnyMusic @AURORAmusic but sadly people keep sleeping on them and i am disgusted!! https://t.co/gI4qz4ENDN — Gev 🍋 (@gevianarif) May 29, 2018

Fans of skincare debunked some myths.

You are going to get old. And perhaps if you're fretting *that* hard about wrinkles and ageing, you need to re-examine your approach to older people, not your skincare regime. https://t.co/SUSfMMTRd9 — Mim McDonald (@crinolinerobot) May 29, 2018

Too many people share routines when they are largely benefiting from genetics https://t.co/11CKXBMIfj — Shamira 🇰🇲 (@_ShamGod) May 28, 2018

skincare and cosmetic products are huge contributors to deforestation + while it is difficult as an individual consumer to sidestep global environmental destruction, we could still be a lil more critical about where stuff like argan oil comes from https://t.co/TK5VVoy9VG — lucy u (@lplnts) May 29, 2018

higher prices doesn’t necessarily mean better results https://t.co/b956sneawv — jana 🌙 (@daoud_jana) May 28, 2018

Boozehounds also weighed in.

Unpopular Opinion: Liquor Edition 😜🍻🥂🍺🍷🥃🍹🍸🍾 let’s go pic.twitter.com/pmDTdZqgdm — Silly Wabbit🐇 (@erybeee) May 28, 2018

Gin & Lemonade is better than Gin & Tonic. https://t.co/qyBRlkJVfB — wavy 🌊 lwadz (@DjLwadzSA) May 28, 2018

9/10 alcohol really doesn't taste good, but everyone wants to get drunk 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/dsy4AWnmV8 — Jeya (@ajeyarena) May 29, 2018

Some were tired of the meme before it had even run its course, especially as the categories got more and more specific.

yall unpopular opinions rlly seem to be popular pic.twitter.com/ikRlWXFpwe — lexy 🍓 (@lexylmao) May 29, 2018

Unpopular opinion: I’m tired of seeing unpopular opinions on my tl — brenda ✨ (@wutbrenda) May 29, 2018

“Unpopular opinion. Go?”

“Unpopular opinion: gays edition.”

“Unpopular opinions. Men’s edition.”

“Unpopular opinions: DC edition.”

“Unpopular opinions: 90s edition.”

“Unpopular opinions: Tuesday night edition.”

“Unpopular opinions: Burger King crown edition.” pic.twitter.com/Z8l4lXMZCM — Kameron (@KameronToday) May 28, 2018

- Press Association