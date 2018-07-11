The ultimate Irish road trip playlist - you are welcome

It's a given that there is nothing like a good Irish road trip, and in the recent weather we've been having, we crave the wind on our face even more than ever.

It's safe to say that an Irish road trip can require a lot of organisation, the flask of tea, the Tayto sandwhiches and most importantly, the playlist.

Well look no further people and throw it back with this ready-made choice of songs to get you head banging on the next roadtrip!

Madonna - Music

Fountains of Wayne - Stacy's Mom

Wheatus - Teenage Dirtbag

Busted - Year 3000

Vanessa Carlton - A Thousand Miles

Natasha Bedingfield - Unwritten

Dido - Thank You

Shania Twain - Man! I Feel Like A Woman

Whitney Houston - I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Michael Jackson - The Way You Make Me Feel

Toploader - Dancing in the Moonlight

The Proclaimers - I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)

Billy Joel - Uptown Girl

Stromae - Alors On Danse

Natalie Imbruglia - Torn

Ricky Martin - Livin' La Vida Loca

Alanis Morissette - Ironic

Queen - Don't Stop Me Now

O-Zone - Dragostea din tei

Toto - Africa

Bryan Adams - Summer of 69

Guru Josh Project - Infinity

OutKast - Hey Ya!

Los del Rio Macarena

Nelly - Hot In Herre

Shakira - Whenever, Wherever

Bob Sinclar - Rock This Party

Madonna - Papa Don't Preach

Survivor - Eye Of The Tiger