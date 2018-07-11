The ultimate Irish road trip playlist - you are welcome

It's a given that there is nothing like a good Irish road trip, and in the recent weather we've been having, we crave the wind on our face even more than ever.
It's safe to say that an Irish road trip can require a lot of organisation, the flask of tea, the Tayto sandwhiches and most importantly, the playlist.
Well look no further people and throw it back with this ready-made choice of songs to get you head banging on the next roadtrip!
Madonna - Music
Fountains of Wayne - Stacy's Mom
Wheatus - Teenage Dirtbag
Busted - Year 3000
Vanessa Carlton - A Thousand Miles
Natasha Bedingfield - Unwritten
Dido - Thank You
Shania Twain - Man! I Feel Like A Woman
Whitney Houston - I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Michael Jackson - The Way You Make Me Feel
Toploader - Dancing in the Moonlight
The Proclaimers - I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)
Billy Joel - Uptown Girl
Stromae - Alors On Danse
Natalie Imbruglia - Torn
Ricky Martin - Livin' La Vida Loca
Alanis Morissette - Ironic
Queen - Don't Stop Me Now
O-Zone - Dragostea din tei
Toto - Africa
Bryan Adams - Summer of 69
Guru Josh Project - Infinity
OutKast - Hey Ya!
Los del Rio Macarena
Nelly - Hot In Herre
Shakira - Whenever, Wherever
Bob Sinclar - Rock This Party
Madonna - Papa Don't Preach
Survivor - Eye Of The Tiger
Join the conversation - comment here