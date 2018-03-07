The two-year-old who was in awe of Michelle Obama’s portrait just had a dance party with her idol

Two-year-old Parker Curry, who went viral after staring in awe at Michelle Obama’s portrait, has finally met her idol.

Obama posted a video of her and the toddler dancing to Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off.

The former First Lady said: “Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself… and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you!”

The photo of Parker staring in amazement at the former First Lady’s portrait was taken by Ben Hines, from North Carolina.

He captioned the Facebook photo: “We were delighted to wait in line behind this fellow art lover & hopeful patriot.”

The photo now has over 35,000 shares and caught the notice of Obama herself.

Parker’s mother, Jessica Curry, told CNN that Obama contacted her family and invited them to her Washington office.

The meeting turned into an wonderful dance party, and Parker, wearing a yellow dress for the occasion, looked delighted to meet her idol.

Social media users adored Michelle Obama’s video of her and the toddler, with her message reaching over 70,000 retweets.

The painting Parker was marvelling at was one of the official portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama, which were formally unveiled at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in February.

The stunning painting of Michelle Obama was done by artist Amy Sherald.

In her speech at the formal unveiling, Michelle Obama said: “I’m also thinking about all of the young people, particularly girls and girls of colour, who, in years ahead, will come to this place and they will look up and they will see an image of someone who looks like them hanging on the wall of this great American institution.”

“I know the kind of impact that will have on their lives because I was one of those girls … Wow, what an incredible journey we are on together in this country. We have come so far.”