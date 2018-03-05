The trailer for the final season of House of Cards without Kevin Spacey is here

The trailer for the sixth and final season of House of Cards has been released today.

Robin Wright returns to helm the series for its final run and is joined by Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear who join the cast for the eight-episode season.

Kevin Spacey, who played lead character Frank Underwood in the first five seasons, will not appear in season six.

Production of the show was stalled after sexual harassment allegations were made against Spacey in October of last year.

Netflix later announced they were cutting ties with Spacey and production was resumed in January.

Season six will see Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson and Derek Cecil also returning to the show.

Season six is due to be released in the autumn.