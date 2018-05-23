The top 5 Philip Roth books you should read, as the author dies age 85

Pulitzer prize-winning novelist Philip Roth has died at the age of 85 in New York City.

He was a sharp and memorable voice in the literary scene, with over 25 books under his belt and a reputation for blackly humorous writing.

He’s widely considered as one of the greatest authors who never won the Nobel Prize, and death after congestive heart failure has been greatly mourned by the literary community.

RIP Philip Roth. Eighty-five years is a good long life but I still gasped at seeing this news. A giant. I can think of many readers and writers who didn't love him, but none who couldn't learn something from reading him. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) May 23, 2018

Roth was a controversial figure, particularly because of the way he dealt with race, sex, women and the Jewish experience. Even though his work is divisive, it’s undeniable that Roth leaves a lasting legacy in literature.

If you haven’t had the chance to read any of Roth’s work, here are the five books that you should consider starting with.

1. Portnoy’s Complaint, 1969

In my 20’s, my favorite book was Portnoy’s Complaint.



In my 50’s, my favorite book is American Pastoral.



Both were written by Philip Roth, the first writer I discovered who gave voice to my specific fears and longings as an American Jewish male.



What a towering figure. RIP — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) May 23, 2018

Although not Roth’s first book, this was arguably the one that thrust him into the limelight. It was definitely a controversial publication, and at the time the New Yorker called it “one of the dirtiest books ever published.”

It’s narrated by Alexander Portnoy to his psychoanalyst. He’s a neurotic Jewish bachelor who is obsessed with sex, and blames his overbearing mother for everything. He covers topics like his first sexual encounters and the constant guilt he feels for his sexual impulses.

It particularly won the displeasure of rabbis and Jewish groups, who didn’t appreciate the irreverent take on a young Jewish-American’s life.

2. The Ghost Writer, 1979

Nathan Zuckerman was Roth’s most frequently-used alter ego (AP)

This was the first novel to feature Nathan Zuckerman – a character who reappears in many of Roth’s books and is the author’s fictional alter ego.

Like many of Roth’s novels, it deals with the lives of Jews in America. The young Jewish-American writer Zuckerman narrates the novel, as he stays with an older, more established author. He meets another young writer called Amy Bellette, and he begins to convince himself that she is in fact Anne Frank.

The novel explores what it means to be a “good” Jew in America, and blurs the boundaries between fact and fiction.

3. Sabbath’s Theater, 1995

In graduate school, I snuck into a one-day seminar taught by Philip Roth. I asked him which of his novels best represented what he perceived as his voice. He said, without hesitation, “Sabbath’s Theater. Next question.” Rest in power. New Jersey sits shiva for eternity. — carmen petaccio (@CarCarPetach) May 23, 2018

Sabbath’s Theater was lauded by prominent critics like Harold Bloom and James Wood, and won the National Book Award for fiction.

Like many of Roth’s books, it has a male Jewish-American protagonist and features strongly sexual themes. Mickey Sabbath is the centre of this novel, a 64-year-old sexual deviant who used to run a puppet show but is now navigating a late-life crisis.

4. American Pastoral, 1997

Roth received the National Humanities Medal from Barack Obama in 2011 (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

This one is a bit of a no-brainer – it’s Roth’s most famous book, and the one that won him the Pulitzer Prize.

It’s narrated by Nathan Zuckerman (another outing for Roth’s alter-ego), but centres around Seymour Levov – a Jewish American businessman who was a sports star at high school and went on to marry a beauty queen. It explores the moment that his seemingly perfect life disintegrates; when his teenage daughter Merry sets off a bomb in protest of American involvement in the Vietnam War, and has to go into hiding because it killed an innocent bystander.

Zuckerman posthumously recreates Levov’s life, showing how his daughter’s choice and the politics of the day changed everything for him.

5. The Human Stain, 2000

"Stunned by how little he'd gotten over her and she'd gotten over him, he walked away understanding ... how easily life can be one thing rather than another and how accidentally a destiny is made."



- Philip Roth, The Human Stain — Ryan Wallman (@Dr_Draper) May 23, 2018

This novel is another outing for Zuckerman. Like American Pastoral, it’s set during a political backdrop – this time the scandal around Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky.

It’s the third in a loosely linked trilogy of political themes, following American Pastoral (the Vietnam War) and I Married a Communist (McCarthyism).

Zuckerman lives in New England (where Roth was from and set many of his novels), and tells the story of his neighbour Coleman Silk – who used to be a professor at a small liberal arts college until he unwittingly made a racial slur.

