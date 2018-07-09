The stunning Ireland we can see clearly now the rain has gone

Ah, Ireland.

You are nothing short of a stunning little country and the recent sunshine is making you look even better than ever.

Max Molloy's photo of The Devil's Ladder on Carrauntoohill which featured in Irish Examiner front page on June 23.

We've had two solid weeks now of basking in the summer sun, something which hasn't been seen in this green isle in over 40 years.

RTÉ weather presenter Joanna Donnelly even dubbed a recent weather report as her "favourite forecast" she had ever written.

Just one more time because I think this is my favourite forecast I’ve ever written. @drivetimerte #heatwave #forecast pic.twitter.com/InpxXudCkc — Joanna Donnelly (@JoannaDonnellyL) June 22, 2018

And here we are, almost three weeks later and are still sizzling in temperatures competing with that of Lanzarote and Ibiza, making Ireland even more beautiful.

Here are some of the best shots we have seen of all 32 counties of Ireland during the heatwave.

Antrim

🌳 #thedarkhedges #GoT #antrim A post shared by Laura Bowe (@laurabowe18) on Jul 8, 2018 at 8:54am PDT

Armagh

Carlow

#carlow Hottest day of the year A post shared by Joe Lambe (@josephlambe) on Jun 28, 2018 at 1:27pm PDT

Hit 26.9c in Tullow. Look at the colours outside Graig Garden in Graiguenamanagh pic.twitter.com/IhzO0TYpYy — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) July 8, 2018

Cavan

Clare

#cliff path A post shared by Naganivetha Thiyagarajah (@riddles83) on Jul 8, 2018 at 9:55pm PDT

Cork

Wow! This is lovely Ballycotton Lighthouse in County Cork. One of two lighthouses in Ireland accessible only by boat, when you arrive, take walk along the original lightkeeper's path to the island’s summit, don't forget to say hello to the resident goats!



MT @aircamireland pic.twitter.com/0UEVzef2GX — Discover Ireland (@DiscoverIreland) July 9, 2018

Currabinny Wood and Crosshaven looking beautiful this evening! My daughter just sent me this photo as she was off on her travels! #Cork #NoIncinerator pic.twitter.com/62zL3xg0Zz — corrine leland art (@corrineleland) July 7, 2018

A post shared by Paloma Godinho (@palo.godinho) on Jun 24, 2018 at 9:35am PDT

Derry

The sun sets on my #Derry on what would have been my Daddy’s 78th birthday.

He missed so much.

He is missed so much.

❤️ pic.twitter.com/3hkXsxBKpv — Leona O'Neill (@LeonaONeill1) July 4, 2018

Donegal

Down

Dublin

#dublin #holidays #ireland #discoverdublin A post shared by Neil Coalwood (@thecoalwood) on Jul 9, 2018 at 6:26am PDT

Fermanagh

Cascade falls 💚 A post shared by Gayle Curran (@gayle727) on Jul 5, 2018 at 2:38pm PDT

Galway

Kerry

And then I woke up A post shared by Max Malloy (@ihaveadarksoul) on Jun 19, 2018 at 8:58am PDT

Kildare

Kilkenny

#kilkenny #ireland 🇮🇪🇪🇺 A post shared by Charlie Hill (@chhill1213) on Jul 9, 2018 at 5:46am PDT

Time to pause and enjoy a moment at the Kilkenny Castle. #Ireland pic.twitter.com/jIwwyvFEt4 — diane lewis (@dianelewis48) July 8, 2018

Laois

Home in Laois for few days .... a pic of my favourite place....#memories pic.twitter.com/IHkfQobEnr — Ger Dunne OP (@dunne_op) July 7, 2018

Leitrim

Limerick

Longford

Louth

Mayo

Meath

Monaghan

Offaly

Roscommon

Sligo

Tipperary

Tyrone

What an evening ☀️🐑🏌️ A post shared by Jordan Austin (@jau5t1n) on Jun 27, 2018 at 2:14pm PDT

Waterford

Westmeath

Wexford

Wicklow