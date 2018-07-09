The stunning Ireland we can see clearly now the rain has gone
Ah, Ireland.
You are nothing short of a stunning little country and the recent sunshine is making you look even better than ever.
We've had two solid weeks now of basking in the summer sun, something which hasn't been seen in this green isle in over 40 years.
RTÉ weather presenter Joanna Donnelly even dubbed a recent weather report as her "favourite forecast" she had ever written.
Just one more time because I think this is my favourite forecast I’ve ever written. @drivetimerte #heatwave #forecast pic.twitter.com/InpxXudCkc— Joanna Donnelly (@JoannaDonnellyL) June 22, 2018
And here we are, almost three weeks later and are still sizzling in temperatures competing with that of Lanzarote and Ibiza, making Ireland even more beautiful.
Here are some of the best shots we have seen of all 32 counties of Ireland during the heatwave.
Antrim
Bottle nose dolphins. Rathlin Island. Co Antrim @CanonUKandIE @NatGeo @UlsterWildlife @TraversSarah @SaraGirvin @saramoore_utv @RathlinFerry @g_mcdonnell @CausewayBirds @natureofrathlin @NatGeoPhotos @BelTel @VisitCauseway @CausewayGlens @CCGHT pic.twitter.com/VFpGDWsYW2— Northcoast Nature (@Ncoastnature1) July 6, 2018
Este puente de cuerda lleva más de 250 años uniendo la isla de Carrick con el resto del Condado de Antrim. Los listones de madera crujen con el fuerte viento. Las olas se arremolinan bajo tus pies. Sientes la sal de la espuma marina en tu cara. ¿Podrás con Carrick-a-Rede? #repost @matthew_guzik #irlanda #descubreirlanda #irlandadelnorte #carrickarede #puente #antrim #aventura #explorar #viajar #viajes #laislaesmeralda
Armagh
#northernireland #insta_ni #armagh #countyarmagh #insta_armagh #sunset #sunsetsofinstagram #ireland #insta_ireland #churchesofinstagram #churchesofireland #discoverni #purenorthernireland #discoverireland #visitireland #loveireland #lovenorthernireland #northernirelandphotographer #ireland_insta #irishpassion #bestofnorthernireland
Last nights sunset, all natural colours. #artistsoninstagram #sunsets #nofilterneeded #tree_love #tree #tree_captures #nature_brilliance #naturephotography #naturelovers #loves_ireland #landscape_lovers #landscapephotography #northernireland #ireland #armagh #keady #melhughesphotography #sunsetsaturday #beautifuldestinations
Wee Coney Island on Lough Neagh, St Patrick was said to have stayed here a few times. Pity I couldn’t get a closer vantage point to capture the sunset i wanted. Some big history for such a small island! It even has a wee cottage! ✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻 #instaireland #discoverni #discoverireland #dji #ireland_daily #irishmythology #loves_ireland #drone_ireland #eirespace #raw_ireland #irishlandscape #droneoftheday #earth_explored #connollycove #inspireland_ #topirelandphoto #insta_ni #stpatricksday #boutyeh #boutyeireland #niexplorer #loveireland #coneyisland #coantrim #loughneagh #northernireland #visitbelfast #armagh #discoverloughneagh #oxfordisland
Carlow
Hit 26.9c in Tullow. Look at the colours outside Graig Garden in Graiguenamanagh pic.twitter.com/IhzO0TYpYy— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) July 8, 2018
Cavan
#photography #photographylover #photographyaccount #ireland #cavan #teenager #nature #memories #photo #photographer #photographylife #Lithuanian #passion #capturethemoment #freedom #peace #photos #wisdom #desire #inspiration #teenphotographer #teenagerphotographer #modelphotography #teenagephotographer #photography #naturephotography #portrait #portraitphotography #mobilephotography
So excited to see this film on the big screen this Thursday at the Galway Film Fleadh. So proud of Dave and Frank having put over 5 years into this film and the fabulous Bobby and Ernie for their starring roles !! #cavan #flying #learningtofly #cavanbachelor #pilot #aviation #passionforplanes #oldmen #dreams #followyourdreams #characters #brothers https://www.galwayfilmfleadh.com/project/the-man-who-wanted-to-fly/
Clare
Sea spray in your face? Check. Crisp, fresh air erasing those cobwebs? Check. Magnificent views from the top of County Clare’s Cliffs of Moher? Check. UNESCO calls them a Global Geopark, we call them simply stunning. Go on, practice your ‘Moher Roar’ and get planning your visit to the Wild Atlantic Way with the link in our bio 📸 (@andre_comi) #loveireland #irland #irlande #irlanda #ireland #discoverireland #visitireland #instaireland #wildatlanticway #cliffsofmoher #clare #cliffs #sea #coastline
Cork
Orange sky over a colorful village ~ Cobh, Ireland Photo: @barnadrift Congrats! 😍 ➡ Founders: @ournextflight ⬅ TAG your BEST friends 👇 #living_europe #cobh #kings_villages #ireland🍀 #ireland_passion #irishlife #living_destinations #irishlove #citylandscape #landscaper #landscape_love #sunsetlover #landscapestyles #awesomepix #bestplaces #architecture #ireland #ireland🇮🇪 #sunsets #urbanlife #urbanlove #bbctravel #amazingplaces #postcardsfromtheworld
Wow! This is lovely Ballycotton Lighthouse in County Cork. One of two lighthouses in Ireland accessible only by boat, when you arrive, take walk along the original lightkeeper's path to the island’s summit, don't forget to say hello to the resident goats!— Discover Ireland (@DiscoverIreland) July 9, 2018
MT @aircamireland pic.twitter.com/0UEVzef2GX
Currabinny Wood and Crosshaven looking beautiful this evening! My daughter just sent me this photo as she was off on her travels! #Cork #NoIncinerator pic.twitter.com/62zL3xg0Zz— corrine leland art (@corrineleland) July 7, 2018
Derry
📸 are proud to present our UK 🇬🇧 loves of the day! ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• 🏅ARTIST @ahamillphotos 🌍LOCATION Binevenagh, Co. Derry, Northern Ireland ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• We need you and your pics to show the beauty of the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 to the world! Join us and be part of it! Tag us #ukshots or #uk_shots ☝🏻 No stolen or web pics! Please visit the artist's gallery and show them some love 💙 Photo selected by @nichbrand If you like our gallery, you may also like our sister hub @scotland.shots . #binevenagh #benevenagh #londonderry #countyderry #countylondonderry #derry #northernireland #discoverni #hubs_united #igersuk #loves_europe #omgb #visitbritain #nationaltrust #discovergb #英国 #Великобритания #britains_talent #ukpotd #travel_drops #ig_europe #wonderful_destinations #kings_outdoors #map_of_europe #living_europe #living_destinations #ukshts_ahamillphotos
Strolling around #Derry with the old city walls and a great view over the surrounding streets. . #ireland #northireland #londonderry #exploreireland #travelireland #visitireland #reiseblogger #fernweh #travelphotography #landscapephotography #weltenbummler #worldtraveler #beautifulnature #beautifulview #beautifuldestinations #instatravel #travelling #explorer #amazingplaces
The sun sets on my #Derry on what would have been my Daddy’s 78th birthday.— Leona O'Neill (@LeonaONeill1) July 4, 2018
He missed so much.
He is missed so much.
❤️ pic.twitter.com/3hkXsxBKpv
Donegal
Across #GweedoreBay as seen from a little plane just north of @donegalairport - think that’s Illancaragh and Go Island in the foreground and Gola in the distance, with its many homes and Torglass Island off its western point. . . . #aerialphotography #donegal #wildatlanticwaydonegal #wildatlanticway #islandlife #atlantic #stunning #visitdonegal #govisitdonegal #gola #gabhla #inishinny #gweedore #picoftheday #gweedorebay #carrickfinnairport #landing #iphonepic
Photo of the Day: Evening light on Boyeeghter Strand, Melmore Head, Co Donegal #Ireland by Gareth McCormack. @McCormackVisual https://t.co/Szm1P8Rbxo #thephotohour @ThePhotoHour @ireland @visit_donegal pic.twitter.com/aiKRDnZVnQ— Picture Ireland (@PictureIreland) July 8, 2018
Down
Seaside bench _____ ____ ___ __ _ #bangor #codown #visitbangor #northernireland #visitni #discoverni #icu_ireland #ireland #ig_ireland #loves_ireland #loveireland #inspireland_ #pocket_ireland #insta_ireland #instaireland #wanderireland #irishpassion #Irelandtravel #ukpotd #loves_united_ireland #instaamici #fotocatchers #all_my_own #irish_daily #boutyeh #raw_ireland #insta_ni #loves_reflections #Honduran #catracho
Sky on fire slieve Croob, Co. Down #mournes #mudandroutes@WeatherCee @angie_weather @TheBestSunsets @ThePhotoHour @Capturingni @Captureoutdoors @CapturedIreland @ScenesOfUlster @IrelandWalking @EarthandClouds @OutdoorsIreland @StormHour @nikonownermag @TGOMagazine pic.twitter.com/MEvYjPhkMY— Jen D 🌄 (@jennyd198) July 4, 2018
Dublin
What an incredible summer these days 🌞 and this is one of the best views that you could get in Dublin ☘️🇮🇪 A journey up in the air, flying among the clouds and birds is one of the best feelings 🤩 (and also the worst bcoz I'm afraid of crashing the drone 😅😂) Could u see the lighthouse there? Sadly, it's a private property and I can't get in to get closer view (but thankfully I've a drone to get a better angle) Have a great weekend guys 🙌🏼☘️🇮🇪 - - - 📸: @djiglobal Mavic Pro - - @igersdublin @visitdublin @tourismireland @lovindublin @discoverireland_ @discoverdublin - - - #igersdublin #igersdublinsummer #instaireland #loveireland #lovedublin #lonelyplanet #lovetheworld #artofvisuals #thegreatoutdoors #outsidermag #irish_daily #earth_shots #teamkaptainkenny #milliondollarvisuals #sharetravelpics #dublin #howthismagic #howth #droneoftheday #dronestagram #travellingthroughtheworld #travelphotography #beautifuldestinations #lensbible #voyaged #whpjourney #lovindublin #passionpassport #nowdiscovering #letsgosomewhere
Fermanagh
Galway
At least moving to Athlone makes for some nice pictures. 📸 _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ #discoverglobe #neverstopexploring #galwaybay #travelgram #modernoutdoors #picoftheday #photooftheday #iphonephotooftheday #canon #canonphotography #instagood #travelporn #travelbug #redsky #japan #japanesegarden #japanesegardens #oneplus3t #oneplusphotography #oneplus #oneplusphoto #ireland #galway #discoverireland #regram #spanisharch #galwaycity #ireland #refelctions
Kerry
How would you imagine Irish roads? I was expecting some nice rides on the ocean. But then this happened... 😍😍😍 #ringofkerry #motorcycleireland #killarney #loveireland #ireland #bmw1200 #bmwmotorrad #bmw1200gs #gsgirls #happycamper #readytogo #overlanders #womenadvriders #adventureisattitude #aroundtheworld #whatsyour20 #fortheride #travelgram #travelette #advrider #advlife #touratech #madeforadventure #lifeisgood #goplaces #xladv #makelifearide #rideordie #mountainlove #roadslikethese
Les pieds dans l’eau. Du calme, des moutons partout, des montagnes et encore et toujours du vert à perte de vue. #ireland #roadtrip #instaireland #discoverireland #wonderful_places #living_europe #igers #beautifuldestinations #voyage #travel #travelgram #photooftheday #picoftheday #instatravel #travelphotography #vacances #vacances #chill #chilling #Ireland_PassionWC #killarney #kerry #gapofdunloe
Kildare
Only in Ireland. #thecurragh #fields #sheep #landscape #irishderby #godolphin #jockey #horsetraining #horseriding #horselover #equinephotography #horsephotography #horseracing #racing #horses #horse #racehorse #horsepower #horsesofinstagram #thoroughbredsofinstagram #chevaux #cheval #thoroughbred #pursang #gallop #galop #equine #equestrian #pferd #caballo Follow @the_winning_post for regular racing photos!
Kilkenny
Time to pause and enjoy a moment at the Kilkenny Castle. #Ireland pic.twitter.com/jIwwyvFEt4— diane lewis (@dianelewis48) July 8, 2018
There’s lots of opportunities to uncover the scenic beauty of Ireland’s Ancient East this Summer! Just like @carolinemhoyne discovered on a recent trip to Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny. Where do you like to visit when it’s sunny out? #Thomastown #IrelandsAncientEast #Kilkenny . . . #ireland #travelgram #inspo #travel #igerseurope #insta #lp #natgeo #instagood #instamood #daily #tourism
Laois
Home in Laois for few days .... a pic of my favourite place....#memories pic.twitter.com/IHkfQobEnr— Ger Dunne OP (@dunne_op) July 7, 2018
Leitrim
Limerick
creo que la ciudad de limerick es la ciudad europea con la mejor vista 🏰🆙#limerick • • • esto es un hecho, no opinión 😅 • • • • #limerickcity #ireland #ilovelimerick #ireland_gram #failteireland #bestcitiesofeurope #blue #rio #river #castle #castillo #sobrelugares #placestosee #travels #mondaymood #culturetrip
Longford
Sunset over Annagh Lake. Went out for a few hours and ended up here, not been here in a long time! . #sunset #sunsets #sunset_pics #sunset_vision #sunset_madness #sunset_lovers #sunsetporn #nature #naturelove #irishphotography #irishphotographer #photographyireland #longford #dslr #dslrphotography❤️📷 #dslrphotography #cannoncamera
Louth
Mayo
Meath
Monaghan
And then God said "whos a good boy?" 😍 #alfie #yorkie #yorkiesofinstagram #yorkielovers #yorkieloversofinsta #yorkiegram #yorkielife #walking #dogsofinstagram #instadog #picoftheday #instaireland #irishskies #ireland_passion #picturesofireland #glaslough #monaghan #discoverireland #tourismireland #discoverulster #wanderireland #countryside #castleleslie
Offaly
It was a bit funny, I had been thinking about finding some fresh water to swim in & then there it was :) #handstand #scorpionhandstand #contortionhandstand #balance #nature #naturephotography #landscape #travelireland #offtheroad #derryounce #circusarts #handstandeveryday #circuseverydamnday #bendyback #baggypants #notyoga #strongandbendy #sunset #dusk #lakes #ireland #offaly #pointyourtoes #strongwomen #lakes #forest #bog #flexibility #frequencies #lawofattraction #holistic
Roscommon
¡Bienvenido al Condado de Roscommon! En pleno corazón del condado se encuentra Lough Key. Rodeada por 350 hectáreas de bosque, la antigua propiedad se ha transformado hoy en un fantástico parque forestal. #repost @ihaveadarksoul #irlanda #descubreirlanda #roscommon #loughkey #viajar #viajes #igersirlanda #naturaleza #paisajes
Sligo
"Benbulben Mountain - Ireland's Prehistoric Seabed” Proudly seated on Sligo's Wild Atlantic Way stands Benbulben mountain also known as "Table Mountain" It is very iconic & is a true symbol of County Sligo. As hard to believe as it may seem, but this mountaintop was once a prehistoric seabed! You can clearly see the many layers of sediment that was deposited on this once sea floor which in return created this mountain entirely made from the bones & shells of tiny extinct sea creatures. Then over millions of years earths tectonic forces slowly pushed it 526 meters into the air. Even today you can find sea shells & marine fossils on top of this mountain! It is also very possible there are remains of giant sharks & whales on this mountain top..... Just let that one sink into your mind for a moment 🦈 🐋 During the last Ice age geomorphological processes began to shape this impressive plateau. Water & Ice began creeping through the cracks in the rock & the underlying shale was eventually eroded by the movement of the ice above. The shale then eroded faster than the limestone above causing these slopes to become steeper and left large overhangs of limestone at the top of the valleys. As the ice began to recede, support for the slopes failed and the land began to slip into the valleys below. It just shows how much our planet changes through time...
The Weather Gods have certainly been looking down on us this past week, we can’t get enough of this sunshine and it looks like you can’t either! 🌞🌞🌞 Where’s your favourite place to spend a sunny day on the #WildAtlanticWay? 📸 @aarkusz, @marksj89, @wanderingirishcailin, @sligobaysup #croaghpatrick #sligo
Tipperary
Rock of Cashel at Sunset. #muaythai #ireland🍀#deadlifts #family❤️#ocr #fitness #Spartan #SpartanRace #crossfit #obstaclecourse #Ireland #irishfitness #irishfitfam #calisthenics #bodyweighttraining #travelgram #travel #wonderlust #adventure #mountain #instafit #gymlife #strength #healthy #loveireland #crossfitgames #ireland_gram #bouldering #daddysgirl @toughestrace
Tyrone
Waterford
Il bello dell'Irlanda è che puoi passare dall'osservare le onde dell'oceano allo scalare le montagne. Potrai essere l'esploratore che hai sempre voluto essere 😍 Grazie a @wildzr per questo coraggioso scatto 😆 . . . . . #irlandadaamare #irlanda #comeraghmountains #waterford #iae #turismoirlanda #hiking #trekking #scalata #laghi #montagne #zainoinspalla #esplorare #viaggiareinIrlanda
Westmeath
In a tranquil, green valley in the village of Fore, about a 30-minute drive from Mullingar, Westmeath, visitors can view the site where St Fechin founded a Christian monastery in the 7th Century. The Seven Wonders of Fore include, the monastery in the bog, the mill without a race, the water that flows uphill, the tree that has three branches/the tree that won’t burn, the water that won’t boil, the anchorite in a stone and the stone/lintel raised by St Fechin’s prayers. Find out more at www.mullingar.ie #visitwestmeath #travelwestmeath #westmeath #loveireland #stfechin #mullingar
"Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better." Einstein #westmeath #Ireland #irlanda #ireland_insta #photooftheday #saggezza #saggezzatime #quote #wisdom #quoteoftheday #inspiration #motivation #mymotivation #nature #cowestmeath #ireland #instaireland #goodplace #igireland #ireland_gram #light #landscape #photoshoot #discoverireland #irishsky #haybales #balledifieno #fieno #hay #enjoynature #landscape
Wexford
Wicklow
Mount Usher Gardens in den Wicklow Mountains: ein Besuch für Eure beiden grünen Daumen #mountushergardens #grünerdaumen #wicklow #loveireland . . . . . #instaireland #travelireland #wanderireland #bestirelandpics #irelandpassion #irelandphotography #insta_ireland #loves_ireland #visitireland #tripidea #irelandtravel #inspireland #instaireland #irlande #irlanda #loveireland #eire #emeraldisland #gardens #garden #gärten #gardenlovers #gartenliebe
“Part II” #killiney #dublin #ireland #caad10 #ilovecycling #cycling #cyclingshots #cannondale #cyclist #bicycle #cyclingphotos #fiftyonebikes #cyclingphotooftheday #cyclingphotography #cyclinglifestyle #discoverdublin #lovindublin #bicicleta #biciclette #velo #cyclingshotoftheday #tourdefrance #instacycle #instacycling #caad10club #glendalough #zardoz #wicklow #travelgram #cyclingholiday
