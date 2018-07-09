The stunning Ireland we can see clearly now the rain has gone

Ah, Ireland.

You are nothing short of a stunning little country and the recent sunshine is making you look even better than ever.

Max Molloy's photo of The Devil's Ladder on Carrauntoohill which featured in Irish Examiner front page on June 23.

We've had two solid weeks now of basking in the summer sun, something which hasn't been seen in this green isle in over 40 years.

RTÉ weather presenter Joanna Donnelly even dubbed a recent weather report as her "favourite forecast" she had ever written.

And here we are, almost three weeks later and are still sizzling in temperatures competing with that of Lanzarote and Ibiza, making Ireland even more beautiful.

Here are some of the best shots we have seen of all 32 counties of Ireland during the heatwave.

Antrim

🌳 #thedarkhedges #GoT #antrim

Armagh

Carlow

#carlow Hottest day of the year

Cavan

☁️☁️☁️#summerevening #reflection #ireland #cavan 📸

Clare

#cliff path

Cork

Derry

📸 are proud to present our UK 🇬🇧 loves of the day! ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• 🏅ARTIST @ahamillphotos 🌍LOCATION Binevenagh, Co. Derry, Northern Ireland ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• We need you and your pics to show the beauty of the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 to the world! Join us and be part of it! Tag us #ukshots or #uk_shots ☝🏻 No stolen or web pics! Please visit the artist's gallery and show them some love 💙 Photo selected by @nichbrand If you like our gallery, you may also like our sister hub @scotland.shots . #binevenagh #benevenagh #londonderry #countyderry #countylondonderry #derry #northernireland #discoverni #hubs_united #igersuk #loves_europe #omgb #visitbritain #nationaltrust #discovergb #英国 #Великобритания #britains_talent #ukpotd #travel_drops #ig_europe #wonderful_destinations #kings_outdoors #map_of_europe #living_europe #living_destinations #ukshts_ahamillphotos

Donegal

Down

Dublin

#dublin #holidays #ireland #discoverdublin

What an incredible summer these days 🌞 and this is one of the best views that you could get in Dublin ☘️🇮🇪 A journey up in the air, flying among the clouds and birds is one of the best feelings 🤩 (and also the worst bcoz I'm afraid of crashing the drone 😅😂) Could u see the lighthouse there? Sadly, it's a private property and I can't get in to get closer view (but thankfully I've a drone to get a better angle) Have a great weekend guys 🙌🏼☘️🇮🇪 - - - 📸: @djiglobal Mavic Pro - - @igersdublin @visitdublin @tourismireland @lovindublin @discoverireland_ @discoverdublin - - - #igersdublin #igersdublinsummer #instaireland #loveireland #lovedublin #lonelyplanet #lovetheworld #artofvisuals #thegreatoutdoors #outsidermag #irish_daily #earth_shots #teamkaptainkenny #milliondollarvisuals #sharetravelpics #dublin #howthismagic #howth #droneoftheday #dronestagram #travellingthroughtheworld #travelphotography #beautifuldestinations #lensbible #voyaged #whpjourney #lovindublin #passionpassport #nowdiscovering #letsgosomewhere

Fermanagh

Cascade falls 💚

Galway

Post breakfast stroll #thisisireland #imnotjoking #galwaytreats

Kerry

And then I woke up

Kildare

#dji #dronephotography #ireland #kildare #countryside

Kilkenny

#kilkenny #ireland 🇮🇪🇪🇺

Laois

Leitrim

STUNNING. 😍 #carrickonshannon #leitrim

Limerick

A bit of Limerick for those who’ve never been #Limerick #ireland #irishstreets

Longford

Louth

Mayo

Meath

Monaghan

Offaly

Roscommon

10.06.17 // A piece of my heart was stolen by the Roscommon Castle ruins

Sligo

"Benbulben Mountain - Ireland's Prehistoric Seabed” Proudly seated on Sligo's Wild Atlantic Way stands Benbulben mountain also known as "Table Mountain" It is very iconic & is a true symbol of County Sligo. As hard to believe as it may seem, but this mountaintop was once a prehistoric seabed! You can clearly see the many layers of sediment that was deposited on this once sea floor which in return created this mountain entirely made from the bones & shells of tiny extinct sea creatures. Then over millions of years earths tectonic forces slowly pushed it 526 meters into the air. Even today you can find sea shells & marine fossils on top of this mountain! It is also very possible there are remains of giant sharks & whales on this mountain top..... Just let that one sink into your mind for a moment 🦈 🐋 During the last Ice age geomorphological processes began to shape this impressive plateau. Water & Ice began creeping through the cracks in the rock & the underlying shale was eventually eroded by the movement of the ice above. The shale then eroded faster than the limestone above causing these slopes to become steeper and left large overhangs of limestone at the top of the valleys. As the ice began to recede, support for the slopes failed and the land began to slip into the valleys below. It just shows how much our planet changes through time...

Tipperary

Tyrone

What an evening ☀️🐑🏌️

Waterford

Westmeath

Wexford

Wicklow
