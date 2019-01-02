The struggle is real as people head back to work today

It's the second day of 2019 and for many people that means an unwelcome return to routine and reality.

Last night, people across the country set their alarms - probably for the first time in about two weeks.

The dread began to set in and soon it was time to crawl out of bed and emerge from the cosy Christmas cocoon.

It can be quite a shock to the system to go from lazing on the couch with Netflix and a tin of biscuits to doing the daily commute and having to do some actual work.

As is our way, we've been taking to social media to express our displeasure at having to return to the daily grind.

how is it nearly 9am and the sun still isn’t up? if I have to be in work the sun should be too — Niamh (@hollabackbuoy) January 2, 2019

Desperately trying to convince myself "it’s good to get back into a routine."#FirstDayBack #BackToWork pic.twitter.com/neDhpQwAPU — Wiem 🇹🇳 (@WiemDakhli) January 2, 2019

The worst part of #backtowork is this:

-"Happy New Year!"

-"Yes, Happy New Year!"

-"Good Christmas?

-"Yes thank you, it was lovely. You?"

-"Same, quiet. Back to the grindstone now though eh?"

-"Ha ha! Yes."



<REPEAT x 20 or until you actually choke to death on your own banality> — 🎄Phlegm Clandango🎄 (@Cain_Unable) January 2, 2019

#backtowork Bingo.

▪Can't believe how quick it went?

▪Good thanks, yours?

▪It's all about the kids really isn't it?

▪I've put on so much weight!

▪Wasn't the T.V a shower of shite?

▪Planned any holidays yet?



I'm only the last 1 off of a full house*



*Full mental breakdown — Pearly (@londonlass666) January 2, 2019

Thoughts today: Why am I going back on a wednesday, what sort of trickery is this? Is it still ok to eat chocolate for breakfast? Why am I getting up when it's still dark? Why do I have to get out of my dressing gown before midday? #backtowork #firstdayback — Natasha Colyer (@NatashaColyer) January 2, 2019

Being back in work today and trying to figure out what I was doing on December 19th feels like following a treasure map left for me in my insane late great-uncle's will, whose haunted mansion I slept in last night — Dee McDonnell gritty reboot (2019) (@deevseverything) January 2, 2019

Genuinely can't remember what my job is. I'm just clicking desktop icons, hoping one of them will jog my memory. — Alan (@alan_maguire) January 5, 2015

When you're #backtowork and your colleagues want to small talk about how your Christmas was 😬 pic.twitter.com/1tdEbjACrm — NOW TV (@NOWTV) January 2, 2019

But all is not lost because as you may (or may not, let's be honest) know today is Wednesday.

Congratulations! You are already halfway through the week.

Just two more days and you can nestle back into your couch and pretend it's still Christmas for a little bit longer.

If the afternoon slump hits, just remember that you can do this.

Get a cup of coffee, put on some tunes and you'll be on your way home in no time.