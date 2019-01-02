The struggle is real as people head back to work today

It's the second day of 2019 and for many people that means an unwelcome return to routine and reality.

Last night, people across the country set their alarms - probably for the first time in about two weeks.

The dread began to set in and soon it was time to crawl out of bed and emerge from the cosy Christmas cocoon.

It can be quite a shock to the system to go from lazing on the couch with Netflix and a tin of biscuits to doing the daily commute and having to do some actual work.

As is our way, we've been taking to social media to express our displeasure at having to return to the daily grind.

But all is not lost because as you may (or may not, let's be honest) know today is Wednesday.

Congratulations! You are already halfway through the week.

Just two more days and you can nestle back into your couch and pretend it's still Christmas for a little bit longer.

If the afternoon slump hits, just remember that you can do this.

Get a cup of coffee, put on some tunes and you'll be on your way home in no time.

