The stats are in for last night's Young Offenders TV debut

Back to Discover Home

If you’re anything like us, you were nervous about last night’s TV debut of the Young Offenders.

The 'movie turned TV series' feat has a history of being a hit or a miss.

But not to worry, the debut episode was the top programme for 15 to 44-year-olds last night.

The first episode of the brand new 6-part series on RTE 2 had a 36 percent share of its audience.

The show, which follows the adventures of Cork teenagers Conor and Jock, has even been commissioned for a second series.

By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover