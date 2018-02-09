The stats are in for last night's Young Offenders TV debut

If you’re anything like us, you were nervous about last night’s TV debut of the Young Offenders.

The 'movie turned TV series' feat has a history of being a hit or a miss.

But not to worry, the debut episode was the top programme for 15 to 44-year-olds last night.

The first episode of the brand new 6-part series on RTE 2 had a 36 percent share of its audience.

Some #YoungOffenders stats today from RTE

277,000 viewers for Ep 1 last night

Top programme for 15-44yr olds

36% share for 15-34yr olds

68% share among males 15-24

16,600 live, on-demand streams on the Player (84% live, 16% on-demand)#Cork — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) February 9, 2018

The show, which follows the adventures of Cork teenagers Conor and Jock, has even been commissioned for a second series.

Am I the only one that thinks The Young Offenders is 10000x better than Derry girls but it doesn’t get half the recognition — Niamh Hargan (@NiamhHarganMcG) February 8, 2018

Just watched first episode of @YoungOffenders_ on iPlayer! SOOO good! — Harry Judd (@mcflyharry) February 2, 2018

the first episode of #theyoungoffenders was brilliant and loved they got pj gallagher to play the principal 😂😂😂😂😂👏👏👏👏👏 — Martial the magician (@LouiseODonoghu2) February 8, 2018

So much better than the movie haven't stopped laughing!Pure Cork #Cork #TheYoungOffenders — Ciara O Connor (@CiaraOC90) February 8, 2018

#youngOffenders is easily one of the best sitcoms in ages. Episode 2 made me laugh so hard I had to pause it so not to miss any. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) February 9, 2018

The first episode of the young offenders series is good, the two boys are hilarious — sadio (@RhysLacey_) February 9, 2018

Absolutely loving the young offenders, film was good and the tv series is absolutely hilarious! @bbcthree — George (@spires27) February 9, 2018