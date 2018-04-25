The stairs meme has arrived and here’s 11 amazing ways to use it
25/04/2018 - 20:45:00Back to Discover Home
The humble meme has yet another iteration and this one knocks others off its perch.
In fact, that’s literally how the stairs meme works, with one entity stood at the top of a set of cleverly typed out flight of stairs, with another subject or thing being booted down by the first.
Confused? Here’s 11 ways it’s being used to help you understand.
1. To be honest about fitness
8 bowls of cereal before bed— plug (@chrisplug) April 24, 2018
○
く|)へ
〉
￣￣┗┓ my summer body
┗┓ ヾ○ｼ
┗┓ ヘ/
┗┓ノ
┗┓
2. To bemoan studying and the human brain
Brain during— Youssef (@YoussefBasma4) April 24, 2018
Exams
○
く|)へ
〉 Needed
￣￣┗┓ Information
┗┓ ヾ○ｼ
┗┓ ヘ/
┗┓ノ
┗┓
3. To forward your personal agenda
Me— Good Bean Jokes (@goodbeanjokes) April 24, 2018
○
く|)へ
〉 People who don’t
￣￣┗┓ consume legumes
┗┓ ヾ○ｼ
┗┓ ヘ/
┗┓ノ
┗┓
4. To ignite age-old debates
Pizza— Tim (@Playing_Dad) April 24, 2018
○
く|)へ
〉
￣￣┗┓ Pineapple
┗┓ ヾ○ｼ
┗┓ ヘ/
┗┓ノ
┗┓
5. To give credit to master music makers
carly rae jepsen— amanda (@mandamarieidk) April 24, 2018
○
く|)へ
〉
￣￣┗┓ mozart
┗┓ ヾ○ｼ
┗┓ ヘ/
┗┓ノ
┗┓
6. To be real about Kanye’s philosophical tweets
kanye west— Jamie Stewart (@renzgui) April 20, 2018
○
く|)へ
〉
￣￣┗┓ socrates
┗┓ ヾ○ｼ
┗┓ ヘ/
┗┓ノ
┗┓
7. To show appreciation for your favourite bands
every band i love announcing tours— liv🍒 (@artistvpoet) April 24, 2018
○
く|)へ
〉
￣￣┗┓ my bank account
┗┓ ヾ○ｼ
┗┓ ヘ/
┗┓ノ
┗┓
8. To show more appreciation for your favourite bands
Respecting a band changing their sound— Rock Sound (@rocksound) April 23, 2018
○
く|)へ
〉
￣￣┗┓ “I MISS THE OLD [BAND]”
┗┓ ヾ○ｼ
┗┓ ヘ/
┗┓ノ
┗┓
9. To be meta
┏┓— MehGyver (@AndrewNadeau0) April 24, 2018
┃┃╱╲ in
┃╱╱╲╲ this
╱╱╭╮╲╲house
▔▏┗┛▕▔ we
╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲
○
く|)へ
〉
￣￣┗┓combine memes
┗┓ ヾ○ｼ
┗┓ ヘ/
┗┓ノ
╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲
▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔
10. To talk scarves
Summertime— Gabe Gundacker (@gabegundacker) May 7, 2015
○
く|)へ
〉
￣￣┗┓ Fashion scarves
┗┓ ヾ○ｼ
┗┓ ヘ/
┗┓ノ
┗┓
11. To be honest and just sell some burgers
me— Carl's Jr. (@CarlsJr) April 25, 2018
○
く|)へ Idk man we just sell
〉 burgers these memes
￣￣┗┓ are getting awfully
┗┓ violent
┗┓ ヾ○ｼ
┗┓ ヘ/
┗┓ノ
┗┓
Go forth and make some memes, just watch your step.
Join the conversation - comment here