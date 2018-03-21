The Snapper voted most iconic Dublin movie ever

The Roddy Doyle classic 'The Snapper' has been voted as the most iconic Dublin movie ever.

The people had their say on what movie summed up the capital best in a new survey conducted by Just Eat, which also saw the Spice Bag emerge as the capital's favourite dish.

The survey also revealed that fish and chips and coddle were a popular choice with 21% and 14% of the vote, however it was hard to beat the famous Spice Bag which received 44% of the vote to be crowned Dublin’s favourite dish.

Grafton Street was dubbed the city's favourite landmark, followed by the Ha'penny Bridge.

According to Dubliners, the best thing about living in the city is the ease of getting around using Just Eat dublinbikes or the Luas.

When it comes to Dublin's favourite expressions, just over a third of those surveyed chose 'C'mere to me', with 'What's the craic?' finishing in a close second.

Digital Desk