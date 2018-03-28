The small acts of kindness being celebrated on Twitter as part of Women’s History Month

Amazing women from history have been celebrated throughout March as part of Women’s History Month.

But Twitter user Amanda Deibert wanted to know more about unknown women who had made small gestures which showed female awesomeness on a daily basis.

She asked her followers for stories about the “kindness of strangers”.

It’s #womensHistoryMonth tell me a story about something nice a woman/girl you didn’t even know did for you. One of those kindness of strangers moments. — Amanda Deibert 🏳️‍🌈 (@amandadeibert) March 27, 2018

The responses have shone a light on female solidarity as people recounted stories where they were shown support on a bad day and even given practical help to get them out of a tight spot.

Many also pledged to pay it forward after seeing the thread.

When I was a single-mom grad student, I became homeless; my daughter and I were sleeping in my truck in the parking lot of a local cafe. A stranger overheard me talking about it. She approached me and said she was leaving town for 2 weeks, and handed me her house keys. — peggy wade (@peggydwade) March 27, 2018

I was at Emerald City Comic Con for the first time after coming out as trans. Feeling totally overwhelmed, I went into the ladies room and started crying. A woman fixing her makeup at the sink asked me if I needed a hug, and it was the purest hug in the history of hugs. — Lilah Sturges Will Be At HavenCon (@lilah_sturges) March 27, 2018

Last December I was on the train to my Japanese lesson and I was writing hiragana and this woman suddenly sat next to me and told me she was a retired teacher. She started helping me and correcting my hiragana until her stop came up. So nice! I didn't even get her name. I cried. — C. Isabel Brain (@superisabel76) March 27, 2018

I was flying for the first time to boot camp during a heavy storm, scared out of my mind. The woman next to me saw I was in distress, and talked and comforted me during the whole flight. Afterwards, she was the only person to send me letters during boot camp. Really got me thru — Ana Molly (@tenebrousoul) March 27, 2018

My daughter was very colicky. I was in gratitude to the hundreds of unnamed women who made goofy faces to get her to smile while I was standing in lines & to all their knowing smiles that offered encouragement. It was a comfort to know that so many women understood the struggle. — Literature Lady (@Literature_Lady) March 27, 2018

At 19, was living w/rents attending CC & came out to them as a lesbian. They threw me out the next day & I was couch surfing. A friend's neighbor heard & offered to rent me a closet w/room for a small bed for $100. I had barely only met her & this allowed me to stay in college. — Angela (@ducgummybuns) March 27, 2018

An angel @ Orlando Airpt replaced our entire tray of food after 3yo leaned on it&dumped contents all over floor while flustered me was making a bottle for newborn that had been screaming the entire time we had been in line. She opened straws&juice for 3yo so I could feed the baby — Sarah (@MollysMamaSarah) March 27, 2018

I was walking downtown in a complete daze a couple of days after my dad's funeral. A woman approached me with her dog and said, "You can pet my dog if you want." And she just stood there and let me pet & hug him for five minutes. It was an oasis in the middle of so much misery. — Mammoth (@mammothluv) March 27, 2018

When I waited tables at Barney’s Beanery in SaMo I desperately needed a tampon and a woman at one of my tables gave me one. She actually had a variety pack so she asked for my absortion strength preference. Women are the BEST. — Caileigh Scott ♀✊ (@CaileighScott) March 27, 2018

The lady in front of me in the Starbucks drive-thru paid for my order, on the one day in memory I had left my wallet at home. Was about to start apologizing profusely to the barista for having to cancel my order when he told me. Something small, but it totally made my day. — Mallory 🏳️‍🌈 (@MdotClure) March 27, 2018

Flying alone with my 1yo. He had an ear infection so I gave him a decongestant (since discontinued) to alleviate pressure. He slept for 3hrs & I couldn’t wake him. A nurse midwife waiting in line for the bathroom held him so I could pee, reassured me he’d be ok when drug wore off https://t.co/DAP4TbXiXe — Claire (@vcmcguire) March 27, 2018

Twitter users described the thread as “giving them hope” and a break from “the ugliness in the world”.

This thread is amazing! People sharing stories of how women they did not know have helped them. It's truly uplifting and a great break from the ugliness of the world. #randomactsofkindness https://t.co/AEpirQiRfK — Anne Estelle (@snarkydogmom) March 27, 2018