The Simpsons writer reveals cut line from Steamed Hams sketch

Steamed Hams is a meme that just keeps coming back for more – and now the writer of the classic sketch from The Simpsons has stoked the flames.

Taken from the 21st episode of the cartoon’s seventh season, 22 Short Films About Springfield, the scene has become a running joke online, with countless recreations ranging from the sublime to the ridiculous – both words which could be used to describe this cover to the tune of Gorillaz song Feel Good Inc.

Simpsons writer Josh Weinstein is aware of the cult status the scene between Principal Skinner and Superintendent Chalmers has achieved and often shares never-before-seen scripts with fans on Twitter.

Now he’s posted a draft of the “unforgettable luncheon” which shows there was an extra line that never saw the light of day.

At the end of the scene Chalmers tells Skinner: “Well, Seymour you’re an odd fellow, but I must say you steam a good ham.”

In the script Weinstein has revealed, Chalmers goes on: “Did I get that right?”

“Perfect,” replies Skinner.

“Good,” says Chalmers. “I intend to use it next week in Albany when I give my speech to the Union of Astronomers. I’ll tell them about the Aurora in your kitchen too. Thanks again.”

The additional lines are in reference to Skinner trying to explain the fire in his oven by telling him he is steaming food, calls hamburgers steamed hams and that there is an Aurora Borealis in his kitchen.

For some adoring fans, the extra line from Chalmers would have lifted the scene still further.

While others think the decision to cut the line was for the best.

It’s truly an unforgettable luncheon, so don’t expect the meme to be slowing down anytime soon.