The shortlist for Ireland's best carvery has been announced

We are one step closer to knowing the home of Ireland's best carvery as the shortlist of competitors has been announced this afternoon.

Strong entries from all four of the provinces have made the 2018 KNORR Great Carvery competition a difficult decision for judges.

The list below comprises of the strongest entrants from across the country and is in no particular order...

File photo

Munster

Mulcahy’s, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary - Hotel

Rochestown Park Hotel, Douglas, Co. Cork - Hotel

Castle Hotel Macroom, Co. Cork - Hotel

Kirby’s Brogue Inn, Tralee, Co. Kerry - Pub

Bobby Byrne’s, Limerick - Pub

The Hi-Way Bar, Dooradoyle, Co. Limerick - Pub

Connacht

Galway Bay Hotel, Upper Salthill, Co. Galway - Hotel

Murphy’s Hotel, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo - Hotel

Hodson Bay Hotel, Athlone, Co. Roscommon - Hotel

The Trappers Inn, Castlegar, Co. Galway - Pub

Mulroy’s, Castlebar, Co. Mayo - Pub

Leinster

The Newgrange Hotel, Navan, Co. Meath - Hotel

Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford - Hotel

Whitford House Hotel, Co. Wexford - Hotel

Silken Thomas, Kildare Town, Co. Kildare - Pub

The 51 Bar, Haddington Road, Dublin 4 - Pub

Beaumont House, Beaumont, Dublin 9 - Pub

Ulster

Bailie Hotel, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan - Hotel

Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh - Hotel

Benedict’s of Belfast, Co. Antrim - Hotel

The Fiddlers, Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan - Pub

The Market Yard, Limavaddy, Co. Derry - Pub

Winners from each province will be announced on September 10, with the overall KNORR Great Carvery winner being announced on September 21 for both pubs and hotels.