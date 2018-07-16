The shortlist for Ireland's best carvery has been announced
We are one step closer to knowing the home of Ireland's best carvery as the shortlist of competitors has been announced this afternoon.
Strong entries from all four of the provinces have made the 2018 KNORR Great Carvery competition a difficult decision for judges.
The list below comprises of the strongest entrants from across the country and is in no particular order...
Munster
- Mulcahy’s, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary - Hotel
- Rochestown Park Hotel, Douglas, Co. Cork - Hotel
- Castle Hotel Macroom, Co. Cork - Hotel
- Kirby’s Brogue Inn, Tralee, Co. Kerry - Pub
- Bobby Byrne’s, Limerick - Pub
- The Hi-Way Bar, Dooradoyle, Co. Limerick - Pub
Connacht
- Galway Bay Hotel, Upper Salthill, Co. Galway - Hotel
- Murphy’s Hotel, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo - Hotel
- Hodson Bay Hotel, Athlone, Co. Roscommon - Hotel
- The Trappers Inn, Castlegar, Co. Galway - Pub
- Mulroy’s, Castlebar, Co. Mayo - Pub
Leinster
- The Newgrange Hotel, Navan, Co. Meath - Hotel
- Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford - Hotel
- Whitford House Hotel, Co. Wexford - Hotel
- Silken Thomas, Kildare Town, Co. Kildare - Pub
- The 51 Bar, Haddington Road, Dublin 4 - Pub
- Beaumont House, Beaumont, Dublin 9 - Pub
Ulster
- Bailie Hotel, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan - Hotel
- Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh - Hotel
- Benedict’s of Belfast, Co. Antrim - Hotel
- The Fiddlers, Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan - Pub
- The Market Yard, Limavaddy, Co. Derry - Pub
Winners from each province will be announced on September 10, with the overall KNORR Great Carvery winner being announced on September 21 for both pubs and hotels.
