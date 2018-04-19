The search for Ireland's most adorable puppy is happening

Do you believe your four-legged friend the most paw-fect? Or is the story of how your pet made its way into your life un-fur-getable?

If so, why not enter them into the search for Ireland's Puppy of the Year?

Pet retailer, Petmania, wants to find the paw-fect puppy to take the title, as well as becoming the face of their brand for 2018/2019.

The competition is run through in-store nominations, public voting and a grand finale dog show.

Previous winners include Samson, a crossbreed Collie / Staffordshire from Offaly, who after being dumped at six weeks old was saved by Cara Rescue Dogs before being adopted by his new pet-parent Rachel McArdle.

The winning pup will receive a year’s supply of food and grooming, a puppy photography shoot, a two-night stay in Enniskoe House, County Mayo along with featuring within marketing campaigns.

Emily Miller, Petmania’s Marketing Manager, says “We are excited to launch the Puppy of the Year competition and to find the face of our brand for 2018/2019.

"Puppy parents may choose to nominate their pooches based on the cute factor, an unusual breed or perhaps it will be a pup who has come from a rescue centre and may not have had the happiest of beginnings.”

To be eligible, puppies must be under the age of one from Saturday, March 31, 2018, and entries will be open until Sunday, April 22.