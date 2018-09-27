The Rotunda prepares for a very special delivery on tonight's episode

Tonight's episode of RTÉ's hit new documentary The Rotunda about life behind the scenes at the world's longest running maternity hospital, the staff are preparing to deliver one of their own.

Midwives Mikey and Rhona are having a baby together, who they will co-parent with Mikey's husband Conleth.

There is much excitement as Rhona comes in for a c-section delivery with an emotional colleague telling Mikey it's like "Christmas morning".

Mikey tells viewers: “When the news came out about the baby before Christmas, the reception was amazing. They’ve minded us so well, we are like little VIPs going through.

"There is three of us to one baby, that ratio sounds great. We are that modern family now, that is the way I look on it and where there is love and respect you can do anything.”

The Rotunda - Mikey, Conleth, Rhona and baby Felix

Also on tonight's episode the hospital is preparing for the arrival of complex conjoined twins and single mum Emma prepares for the birth of her first child.

The Rotunda airs on RTÉ One at 9.30pm.