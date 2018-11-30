The results are in - here's Ireland's favourite Christmas treat

We all have our personal little food comforts over the Christmas holidays - and by little, we mean stuff as much physically possible into your mouth until you need to resort to the couch to pass out.

It wouldn't be Christmas otherwise.

Be it the chocolate digestives or the rich tea, there's nothing quite like a hot cuppa and a biscuit or five.

But there is nothing quite like the sound of cracking open the seal on a tub of sweets and the smell that follows when you lift the lid.

It remains the biggest debate of Irish households as to all which tub of sweets to crack open first at Christmas.

Because let's face it, there will be more than just one tub of sweets opened.

READ MORE: Cork boy to appear on Late Late Toy Show with awesome wheelchair costume

In your own household, you might get a say in the matter, but there is nothing worse than when you're a hardcore Cadbury's fan and granny whips out the box of Quality Street and you have to politely take the least adventurous flavour in the box.

It's a never-ending battle between Cadbury's Roses, Heroes, Quality Street and Celebrations.

Now, Ireland's favourite chocolate treat has been revealed, so stock up before this year's Late Late Toy Show tonight.

More than 200 young performers and over 30 talented toy testers are taking part in tonight's Late Late Toy Show. To find out how this year's theme will 'Come Alive', check out this sneak preview. pic.twitter.com/LzV3iiv2RG — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 30, 2018

Aldi has released figures from a survey carried out to highlight the range of all of the favourite food, drink and confectionery brands that the supermarket is stocking this festive season.

It comes as no surprise that Cadbury Roses raced home to victory as the favourite amongst Irish householders, with 43% of the overall vote.

We are a nation of biscuit lovers, and the people have responded - Jacob’s Chocolate Kimberley was the winner with 38% of the vote.

There are the flavours that you hate, the ones that you avoid and then there are the ones that you love more than the rest, but can never seem to get your hands on.

Want to become a #CadburySecretSanta? Visit https://t.co/qjLXBh9iu4 for tips and tricks on how to be the best Cadbury Secret Santa you can be! pic.twitter.com/I7RFeB58AG — Cadbury Ireland (@CadburyIreland) November 29, 2018

Fudge, caramel and orange flavours were the most argued over sweets amongst families when it comes to the ones that everyone wants, with coffee, dark chocolate, Turkish delight and strawberry cremes being named as the chocolates that are always left behind.

Warning to all mothers on this one, please don't mix the sweets from the old tub into the newly opened one. There's a reason they were neglected in the first place.

The brands most associated with Christmas in homes across Ireland are - Cadbury Roses, Jacob’s Chocolate Kimberley, Quality Street, Coca-Cola and Guinness.

The most popular biscuit brands are:

Jacob’s Chocolate Kimberley – 38%

Fox’s Biscuits – 15%

Cadbury Chocolate Assortment – 10%

McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives – 9%

Jacob’s USA Biscuits – 8% and Shortbread – 8%

Afternoon Tea – 5%

Chocolate Hobnobs - 2%

Snowballs (1%), Custard Cremes (1%), Pink Wafer (1%), Viscounts (1%) and Victoria Biscuits (1%)

The most popular chocolate brands are:

Cadbury Roses – 43%

Quality Street – 18%

Celebrations – 12%

Cadbury Heroes – 8%

After Eights – 5%

Lindt – 3% and Ferrero Rocher – 3%

Butlers (2%), Black Magic (2%), Terry’s Chocolate Orange (2%), Milk Tray (1%)

Dairy Box – 1%

- Digital Desk