The Restaurant returns tomorrow with Donncha O'Callaghan feeling the heat in the kitchen

‘The Restaurant’ returns to TV3 tomorrow night with Rugby legend Donncha O’Callaghan first up in the kitchen.

This year, celebrity chef Rachel Allen, will join Marco Pierre White on the Critics’ Table each week for the mouth-watering series which sees six Irish Celebrities don the kitchen whites to become Head Chef for the day. Each celebrity Head Chef has one objective, to impress the Critics enough to earn a high star rating.

The international Rugby legend, Donncha O’Callaghan, serves up a menu rich in nostalgic trips down memory lane.

Donncha kicks off with a Clonakility black pudding starter, served with a fried egg and completed with a homemade version of Worcestershire sauce, offering a subtle clue about the Corkonian who now lines out for Worcester Warriors, in England.

In a push to impress the resident critics, Donncha serves a ‘Frozen’ inspired dessert in the form of Olaf, the fictional snowman from Disney’s ‘Frozen’.

Tune into TV3 tomorrow night, Wednesday February 21 at 9pm to see if Donncha can impress the judges.