The reaction to last night's Blood Moon was Irish twitter at it's finest

Last night the world was treated to a spectacular lunar experience with a rare Blood Moon.

The moon lined up with the earth and the sun giving the body a dark red glow.

Given the amazing weather, we have been having for the last few weeks Ireland was expecting to lap up this celestial event.

As we braced ourselves to watch the spectacle, the sky gods had different plans for us.

Yesterday, Met Éireann issued a rainfall warning and in typical fashion, the clouds rushed in and literally rained on our parade.

People were not happy...
By Greg Murphy

