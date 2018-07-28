The reaction to last night's Blood Moon was Irish twitter at it's finest

Last night the world was treated to a spectacular lunar experience with a rare Blood Moon.

The moon lined up with the earth and the sun giving the body a dark red glow.

Given the amazing weather, we have been having for the last few weeks Ireland was expecting to lap up this celestial event.

As we braced ourselves to watch the spectacle, the sky gods had different plans for us.

Yesterday, Met Éireann issued a rainfall warning and in typical fashion, the clouds rushed in and literally rained on our parade.

People were not happy...

Here's a picture of the Blood Moon from Dublin



Just imagine all the clouds aren't there#BloodMoon pic.twitter.com/ZIqEDRvmkS — Piers Scott (@pdscott) July 27, 2018

Drought

Irish Clouds: Hold

Drought

Irish Clouds: Hooooold

Much more drought

Irish Clouds: HOOOOLD!!

Day of planned astronomy activities

Irish Clouds: NOW!!!! — Rob O' Sullivan (@Rob0Sullivan) July 27, 2018

Waiting patiently for the clouds to clear so I can get a pic of the #BloodMoon - it should be rising just over Horse Island right now....first cloudy day in #WestCork this month #typical pic.twitter.com/TJukJsCMZF — Art O'Leary (@ArtOLeary) July 27, 2018

How Ireland does weather:

Record high temps and drought for weeks on end.

Enter the best blood moon in a century.

Clouds return that very night.

🙄 — Tracy 💜 🇮🇪 🇳🇴 (@AddressingLife) July 27, 2018

*Stunning* view of tonight's Blood Moon eclipse from Ireland... pic.twitter.com/QmJwvoqgsb — Val Nolan (@VallescuraRule) July 27, 2018