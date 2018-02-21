The Pippa collection is making its way to Brown Thomas

Pippa O’Connor took her social media platform yesterday to reveal that her latest collection will be stocked in Brown Thomas, Dublin from next week.

The savvy businesswoman, who launched her jeans brand POCO in November 2016, decided to switch it up a bit and bring out a selection of candles and diaries late last year.

Until now, fans could only avail of the Pippa Collection online, at her Fashion Factories or at any of the POCO pop-up shops.

“I’m so excited & thrilled the #pippacollection is launching in @officialbrownthomas Dublin next week (yay!!),” she posted on her Instagram.

Her range of candles, which are available in scents such as Mandarin & Mint, Pink Peppercorn & Ruby Candle, will cost you €42 while her 12-month planners are €45.