The people of Ireland have been getting very creative in the snow

We may have been unable to get around the country in the past couple of days, but we haven't been wasting our time, what with all this snow about.

While Storm Emma has been blowing and the Beast from the East has been prowling around, people from all over Ireland have been getting creative.

First off, here's a little igloo session in Watergrasshil, Co. Cork.

Joanne Lawlor sent us these photos of her igloo in Tallaght over the weekend.

Cool.

Miley Kenny's friend had no problem getting around.

Mer Gilton's friend had a bit of cabin fever, so decided to pop down to the shops.

Aaron Hornibrook tried to go as high as possible with his snowman, but he only had a 14ft ladder.

Dan Doorhy sent us photo evidence of his 14-foot effort from Loughrea in Co. Galway.

Suzanne Stapleton wasn't to be outdone by that. The crew from Mountfinn Drive in Urlingford built an 18ft monster.

However, none of them could top the 19ft, two-inch beast from Mullinahone in Co. Tipperary.

Think of poor Thomas O'Sullivan in Galway.

Due to the shortage of snow there he could only come up with this titch.

A new pal for your canine friend, Thomas.

There are obviously some fans of Frozen in Cabra.

If you think that's good, have a look at these snow sculptures in Co. Limerick.

Well done to Keith Massey and Paul Devine. You had a busy weekend in Newcastle West lads.

Rebecca Jones from Tang, Westmeath with her impressive 7ft igloo.

Will Patrick and Eric Whelan from Askeaton, Co Limerick feeding their once 13ft snowman Zorro. After a night in the cold, arthritis kicked in for poor Zorro and gave him a bad back!

Fair play to Kathryn O'Shea and her family for their efforts in making this 11ft igloo.

12-year-old Siobhán Ni Chuaig-Griallais had fun building Olaf here at home in Cill Chiarain, Conamara Co na Gaillimhe.

