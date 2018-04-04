The Parkland students had a few thoughts on their new clear backpacks

The students of the school in Florida which was targetted by a gunman in February returned from spring break on Monday to a wave of new security measures, including mandatory clear backpacks for all students.

17-people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when former student Nikolas Cruz opened fire.

The survivors of the mass shooting have been calling for stricter gun legislation, and recently held the huge #MarchForOurLives rallies which gathered support from all over the world.

My new backpack is almost as transparent as the NRA’s agenda.



I feel sooo safe now.



As much as I appreciate the effort we as a country need to focus on the real issue instead of turning our schools into prisons. #clearbackpacks #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/HqBIeGjzF9 — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) April 2, 2018

A number of other security measures have been put in place, as well as the backpacks, including an increased police presence and a requirement for students to wear ID tags at all times.

The Parkland students took to social media to let us know what they think of the new security measures.

This backpack is probably worth more than my life #trends #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/sVAfRbt12R — Carmen Lo // #NEVERAGAIN (@xo_karmin_ox) April 2, 2018

You know, I feel super safe now that the whole school can see my collection of tampons and pens. — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) April 3, 2018

Starting off the last quarter of senior year right, with a good ol’ violation of privacy! pic.twitter.com/Glf9C14dsq — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) April 2, 2018

This is such a joke. Clear backpacks aren’t going to do ANYTHING, we NEED gun control. #marchforourlives pic.twitter.com/UOk16vKt51 — Alfonso Calderón (@Alfonso_Cal) April 3, 2018

Thousands of clear backpacks and lanyards were distributed today at douglas. They’re just an illusion of security. pic.twitter.com/Bz7yaL2cdN — Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) April 2, 2018