The Parkland students had a few thoughts on their new clear backpacks

The students of the school in Florida which was targetted by a gunman in February returned from spring break on Monday to a wave of new security measures, including mandatory clear backpacks for all students.

17-people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when former student Nikolas Cruz opened fire.

The survivors of the mass shooting have been calling for stricter gun legislation, and recently held the huge #MarchForOurLives rallies which gathered support from all over the world.

A number of other security measures have been put in place, as well as the backpacks, including an increased police presence and a requirement for students to wear ID tags at all times.


The Parkland students took to social media to let us know what they think of the new security measures.
By Greg Murphy

