The pain of bank holiday sunburn is very real for these people

The first of the May bank holidays came and went in all its sunny, near-tropical glory.

While many made the absolute most of the sun’s rare appearance, some were feeling the consequences of their choices as they returned to work.

Twitter users have been sharing the trials and tribulations which followed their long weekend.

Baffled that I left the house for about 10 mins yesterday IN THE CAR and have somehow managed to get sunburn 🙃🙃🙃🙃 — Amber👸🏻 (@_amberk_xo) May 8, 2018

My sunburn is killing, that’ll teach me to wear suncream when it’s sunny in this country! 👍🏼😬☀️ — Ben (@benwilky99) May 8, 2018

Nothing is more than fun than trying to get a good nights sleep with sunburn😩 totally agony... well done Heath!! — Heather (@heathkaterees) May 8, 2018

It’s a pain having sunburn because no matter what position you try and sleep in it’s just to painful — Courtney♡ (@courtneyadamso2) May 7, 2018

Hands up if you had to pick a work outfit this morning based on how much bank holiday sunburn it will cover up 🙋🏻‍♀️ #sunburn #palegirlproblems — Lucie Heseltine (@LucieJHeseltine) May 8, 2018

bank hol was all fun n games until i got severe sunburn n now i’m whinging every time i move — anna (@annahughesss_) May 7, 2018

is it really a bank holiday without patchy sunburn and the smell of nivea?? — bella (@isxbellemxe) May 7, 2018

#TuesdayThoughts #backtowork

I wonder how many apt request will be to treat sunburn today - time to find out.#GPcrisis — DrGandalf (@drgandalf52) May 8, 2018

Luckily for these Twitter users, temperatures are forecast to drop from Wednesday, thanks to a cold front drawing in from the west.

- Press Association