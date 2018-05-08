The pain of bank holiday sunburn is very real for these people

The first of the May bank holidays came and went in all its sunny, near-tropical glory.

While many made the absolute most of the sun’s rare appearance, some were feeling the consequences of their choices as they returned to work.

Twitter users have been sharing the trials and tribulations which followed their long weekend.

Tv Land Sunscreen GIF by YoungerTV - Find & Share on GIPHY

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Sunburn GIF by ADWEEK - Find & Share on GIPHY

Luckily for these Twitter users, temperatures are forecast to drop from Wednesday, thanks to a cold front drawing in from the west.

- Press Association
