The original 1984 studio recording of Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U has been released
Nothing Compares 2 U is one of the most iconic songs created by pop legend Prince.
Made famous by our own Sinead O'Connor, the singer's estate have now released an original recording of the song by Prince.
The Purple Rain singer passed away in April 2016 at the age of 57.
Recorded in his home state of Minnesota fans get to hear this version of the song for the first time, complete with unseen footage of Prince's band - The Revolution - rehearsing.
Before the track starts, a statement from Prince's estate reads:
"The following is previously unseen rehearsal footage of Prince & The Revolution from the summer of 1984.
"Prince's original studio version of 'Nothing Compares 2 U' is presented here for the first time."
Here's the video in full.
Simply stunning.
