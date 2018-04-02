The one thing people would tell their pets if they could speak English for an hour
02/04/2018 - 17:17:00Back to Discover Home
Keeping a pet can be a wonderful experience, but just imagine what it would be like if they actually understood what you were telling them.
Reddit user YellowUmbrellaGuy asked what people would talk about if they were “given one hour to communicate with your pets so that they understand you perfectly, and you understand them perfectly”.
Here are some of the best replies:
You don’t always have to bark
Revenge
Real love
This seems like cheating but we’ll allow it
There’s plenty of fruit to go round
Back story
Just some real talk
Toilet troubles
Loud noised aren’t actually going to kill you
And this absolute classic
Join the conversation - comment here