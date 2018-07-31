The Obamas dancing at a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert is driving Twitter wild

Barack Obama might not be the US president anymore, but he and wife Michelle are still having a powerful effect on Americans.

The pair were spotted at a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert in Maryland, US, and it’s fair to say they were getting just as much attention as the iconic musical couple onstage.

MY ENERGY ON TEN YALL pic.twitter.com/KK4mw261jK — marianna (@mariannaatd) July 29, 2018

The Obamas were enjoying the sounds of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s On The Run II tour.

The fans meanwhile, were enjoying all of the above.

Obama is at Beyoncé’s concert I wanna cry 😭 IM BREATHING THE SAME AIR AS MY PRESIDENT — sammy (@Sammy__Caroline) July 29, 2018

Barack and Michelle Obama were at Beyoncé and Jay-z concert tonight. They’re so dope! 😆🙌🏽 — Blakley (@RealJadenGray) July 29, 2018

Best day of my life EVER, I seen Beyoncé , Jay z, Barack & Michelle Obama, and one of Beyoncé’s twins !!!!!! Best day ever !!! — Alex🏳️‍🌈 (@_Rosvlee) July 29, 2018

This isn’t the first concert of the tour the Obamas have turned up to watch either.

Earlier in July the former first lady and was spotted with Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles at a concert in Paris.

Michelle Obama and Tina Knowles looking like a whole grown woman three course meal at Beyoncé’s show in #Paris tonight. #OTRII pic.twitter.com/JG4uvB0pzv — Joi-Marie (@joimariewrites) July 15, 2018

Seems the couple with all the fans are the biggest fans of all.

- Press Association