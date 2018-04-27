The newest video from the wee women dancing in the cowshed will make your day

The wee women dancing in a cowshed to the feel-good classic Don't Stop Believing by Journey has been making the entire country smile over the past month.

Armed with wellies, air guitars, and some serious moves, these sisters would put any Irish farmer to shame.

The video has racked up over 10 million views since their mother, Nichole posted it on her Facebook at the start of the month.

Well, great news, they’re back with another hit and this time it’s even better than the first.

Ladies and Gentleman, lip-syncing Luke Combs’ hit When It Rains It Pours, the Wright sisters: