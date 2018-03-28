The new teen busker everybody’s talking about
28/03/2018 - 12:19:00Back to Discover Home
By now, everybody who’s anybody has heard the name, Ali Sherlock.
The 12-year-old singer stole the hearts of the nation busking on the streets of Cork and Dublin.
But there has been another up-and-coming young singer turning heads in Cork and Kerry lately and he goes by the name of, Séamus Harty.
The 16-year-old only discovered his love for music when he was recovering from a sports injury and these days, is rarely seen without a guitar in his hand.
Not only does he put his own twist on some recent chart hits, he also writes his own original music - at 16!!
WOW!
Do you want to hear more?
The secondary school student's Instagram is a haven for some stunning covers and more of his original music.
Remember the name, Séamus Harty is one to watch.
Join the conversation - comment here