The new teen busker everybody’s talking about

By now, everybody who’s anybody has heard the name, Ali Sherlock.

The 12-year-old singer stole the hearts of the nation busking on the streets of Cork and Dublin.

But there has been another up-and-coming young singer turning heads in Cork and Kerry lately and he goes by the name of, Séamus Harty.

The 16-year-old only discovered his love for music when he was recovering from a sports injury and these days, is rarely seen without a guitar in his hand.

Not only does he put his own twist on some recent chart hits, he also writes his own original music - at 16!!

WOW!

Do you want to hear more?

The secondary school student's Instagram is a haven for some stunning covers and more of his original music.

Remember the name, Séamus Harty is one to watch.