The new season of Orange is the New Black is about to drop

Netflix has released the first look images and the official trailer for Season 6 of Orange is the New Black.

And excitement for the new season is an understatement. If it's in any way as tense and heartbreaking as the last season then we are in for one hell of an emotional rollercoaster.

We have been blessed with this weather and we really should make the most of the sunny summer evenings but we'd be lying if we said that we didn't love a good Netflix binge session, sun or no sun.

Well, look no further than the ladies of Litchfield for your Netflix fix this month because they are back and this time with nothing to lose.

In maximum security, their friendships will be tested and new allegiances will be formed.

Orange is the New Black Season 6 launches on Friday, 27 July.

T-minus 17 days and counting!

- Digital Desk