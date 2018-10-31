The nation's favourite Halloween movies and treats revealed

Ah, the good old days of bobbing for apples in the kitchen sink, garden firework displays, and when black bin liners and plastic face masks sold like hot cakes in shops all over the country.

Thinking back to our childhood memories of Halloween gives us a warm fuzzy feeling.

And now look at us, the 20 and 30-something year-olds amongst us struggling to adult, gripping onto the nostalgia of those bygone days which comes on twice as strong at these times of the year

As part of DID Electrical's survey, people were asked about the childhood movies and treats that give them that nostalgic feeling and the results are in.

Ireland’s favourite childhood Halloween movies:

1. Hocus Pocus (29.9%)

2. Ghostbusters (21.4%)

3. Addams Family (13.4%)

4. Casper (11.9%)

5. Nightmare Before Christmas (9%)

6. Halloweentown (7.4%)

7. The Witches (7%)

Ireland’s favourite childhood Halloween treats:

1. Milk Teeth

2. Penguin bars

3. Swizzel’s Drumstick Lollies

4. Wagon Wheels

5. Barratt’s Candy Sticks

6. Swizzel’s Double Lollies

7. Parma Violets

- Digital Desk