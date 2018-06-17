The Moscow Metro is showing World Cup games on the underground and it’s brilliant

When World Cup fever grips, missing matches can seem like a disaster – but the Moscow Metro is doing its best to combat such scenarios.

For anyone travelling on the transport service, much of which is underground, it looks as though you’ll be able to keep up with games at the tournament, held in Russia this year, thanks to a wonderful WiFi service.

“The screens started to appear as a trial before the World Cup began, just showing information, weather forecast etc,” Alexis, a frequent visitor to Moscow, told the Press Association.

“But the other day they were showing the game as I was trying to get to a TV. Moscow is generally excellent at making little touches like this.”

Talk about commuter goals.

- Press Association
