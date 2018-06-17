The Moscow Metro is showing World Cup games on the underground and it’s brilliant

When World Cup fever grips, missing matches can seem like a disaster – but the Moscow Metro is doing its best to combat such scenarios.

For anyone travelling on the transport service, much of which is underground, it looks as though you’ll be able to keep up with games at the tournament, held in Russia this year, thanks to a wonderful WiFi service.

In transit in Moscow as #MARIRN kicks off, but it's fine because you can watch the game on the Metro. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/83ULfI3Xyu — Alexis Eks 🇷🇺 ⚽ (@Alexis_Eks) June 15, 2018

Moscow metro shows the World Cup games live on screens in trains and when Russia scored against Saudi Arabia the train shook as Russian fans / late night travellers celebrated. — Kevin O'Flynn (@oflynnkevin) June 15, 2018

“The screens started to appear as a trial before the World Cup began, just showing information, weather forecast etc,” Alexis, a frequent visitor to Moscow, told the Press Association.

“But the other day they were showing the game as I was trying to get to a TV. Moscow is generally excellent at making little touches like this.”

Whoever came up with the idea to broadcast the games in metro is a genious. Literally can’t miss a second of the World Cup #Mundial2018 #WorldCupRussia pic.twitter.com/eGsC7gIP5Z — yurakabasin (@kbsnyr) June 16, 2018

#WorldCup matches are broadcast live on some Moscow Metro trains pic.twitter.com/lw1ZFqf4yg — justin (@JustinOngCNA) June 16, 2018

Talk about commuter goals.

- Press Association