The moment Oprah sat down next to this Cork woman at dinner at the weekend

Picture this - you’re at a work event representing Jameson Ireland and you get chatting to Oprah Winfrey. Then, as you sit down to dinner, the legendary TV host sits down next to you and you chat to her for the night.

It sounds like something from a strange dream, right?

Well, not for Saoirse McCabe.

The scenario was something that really happened to the Cork woman over the weekend.

Thankfully, she documented it all on her Instagram, because we know we definitely wouldn’t believe her.

"I guess it’s not everyday you get to sit next to @oprah at dinner,” she captioned the photo before posting another on her story.

So, how was your weekend?