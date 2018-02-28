The Metropolitan Police received a lovely message written on their car in the snow

Back to Discover Home

Waking up in the dark and travelling to work in the snow is hardly the nicest way to start the day, but the Metropolitan Police woke up to a lovely surprise: a thank-you note written in the snow.

A member of the public left a heartfelt message on a police vehicle, making the most of London’s snowy night.

The car, parked outside an Armed Response Vehicle base in east London, had “thank you for your service” written across its windscreen.

Commander Matt Twist said: “I was pleased to see it, and thought that would definitely lift the spirits of those officers arriving for the early shift in the dark and cold!”

Social media users enjoyed the kind gesture, leaving thoughtful messages of their own on Twist’s tweet.

KEYWORDS: Viral, Weather, Snow, Car, UK, Police, Snow, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover