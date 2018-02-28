The Metropolitan Police received a lovely message written on their car in the snow

Waking up in the dark and travelling to work in the snow is hardly the nicest way to start the day, but the Metropolitan Police woke up to a lovely surprise: a thank-you note written in the snow.

A member of the public left a heartfelt message on a police vehicle, making the most of London’s snowy night.

The car, parked outside an Armed Response Vehicle base in east London, had “thank you for your service” written across its windscreen.

Someone taking advantage of the elements to leave a nice message on one of our ARV’s parked outside the base overnight!!! Will definitely have lifted the early turn officers as they arrived for work - so thanks for the thought!! pic.twitter.com/jFTCqIu0N5 — Commander Matt Twist (@MattTwistMPS) February 28, 2018

Commander Matt Twist said: “I was pleased to see it, and thought that would definitely lift the spirits of those officers arriving for the early shift in the dark and cold!”

Social media users enjoyed the kind gesture, leaving thoughtful messages of their own on Twist’s tweet.

Bet it warmed up your heart :-) — Seika (@_osmanthus) February 28, 2018

Really surprising and lovely to see considering the abuse most of our police have to endure daily. There's still hope for this country! — Sarah L Foster (@SarahLFoster01) February 28, 2018