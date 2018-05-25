The long-awaited Currabinny cookbook is now available for pre-order

We, an entire nation, are one step closer to being as glam as James Kavanagh, with the food company Currabinny announcing that they’re releasing a cookbook in October.

The brand, brainchild of the social media star and his boyfriend, William Murray launched in 2016 and since then have been causing a stir in the Irish food industry with their creative market stalls, events, and suppers.

From William’s training in Ballymaloe Cookery School and James’ experience within the world of marketing, it’s a match made in foodie heaven.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the duo said that the book has been in the making for three years now.

“A few years ago, Penguin met with us to discuss creating a cookbook based on what we love to cook at home, create for food markets and what we make for events,” they captioned the post.

“Now, almost three years later, we’ve finished and sent it off for print and here’s the cover”.

Inside the book, the duo brag that it’s full of recipes and ideas that we’ve all lusted on their social media platforms over the past few years.

Inside you'll find almost everything you've seen us create at home & for the public; traditional, seasonal, delicious cooking with contemporary twists here and there. If you've seen what we love to eat & cook, you'll know that the book is brimming with recipes and ideas full of flavour and indulgence

Learn how to prepare a gorge candelabra lit dinner fit for the likes of Princess Diana and Enya? Count us in!

The book is set to be released in October but is available for pre-order here.

Pre-ordered books will arrive with special Currabinny goodies and signed by both William and James.