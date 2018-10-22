The latest hilarious viral meme involves a ladder made out of emojis
22/10/2018 - 21:00:00
Another week, another meme to explode with popularity on social media and entertain us all.
The latest meme to grace Twitter involves a ladder made out of emojis, which people have used to describe the various hilarious predicaments they find themselves in.
Here are some of the best versions of the meme, which illustrate what a slippery slope life can become.
1. This version is everyone on Twitter.
me: *closes twitter app*— legendani (@marvelization) October 20, 2018
me: I am NOT openning twitter for a while
me
📍
📏 (15 secs. after
📏 closing the app)
📏
📍opening twitter
2. This person fell down the ladder of healthy eating.
I’m eating no carbs— Tom Hofer (@quaker_tom) October 20, 2018
📍
📏 (1 alcoholic bev)
📏
📏
📍Walking to the gas station for chips and ice cream
3. Strong sibling dynamics were illustrated with the meme ladder.
youngest sibling: can i play?— javeigh young-white (@javeigh) October 21, 2018
older sibling: yea, once i lose
older sibling
📍
📏
📏 (hours of losing)
📏
📏
📍passing controller
4. Procrastination habits were also a theme…
Studying at home— Shaheed Rauff (@shaheedrauff) October 22, 2018
📍
📏
📏 (5 seconds later)
📏
📍
Chilling on bed
5. Some used the ladder to explain their lateness.
"I'm two minutes away"— ਤਾਰਨਿੰਦਰ 👻 (@pvnjxbi__papito) October 18, 2018
Me
📍
📏 (2 Min. Walk)
📏
📏
📍 Not my destination
6. This hilarious 30 Seconds To Mars reference.
Jared Leto— Baby Noodlehead. (@iammandough) October 22, 2018
📍
📏 (30 seconds)
📏
📏
📍Mars
7. This meme calls out every Netflix user.
I’m only gonna watch one episode— osmosis jones (@TravusHertl) October 22, 2018
📍
📏 (10 episodes later)
📏
📏
📍one more cant hurt
8. Harry Potter came into the mix.
harry potter be like: “this year is going to be peaceful and I will not have any problems”— alexa👻 (@ronnmiones) October 20, 2018
harry
📍
📏 (10 sec walk)
📏
📏
📍problems
9. This version is guaranteed to upset any university students.
me at college: homesick? never met her— cec lopez (@cecilia_lopez11) October 22, 2018
📍
📏 (1 alcoholic bev)
📏
📏
📍i mISs mY mOmMm
10. Lastly, this incredible Proclaimers version beats all others.
distance I’m willing to walk for you:— 𝔰𝔭𝔦𝔯𝔦𝔱 𝔣𝔩𝔶𝔰𝔴𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔢𝔯 (@muhcoochee) October 20, 2018
Me
📍
📏 (500 miles)
📏
📏
📍
📏 (500 more miles)
📏
📏
📍your door
